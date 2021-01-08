DoubleVerify Launches Brand Suitability Tiers, Forging Alignment Between Advertisers & Publishers

DV was the first to align with standards from the 4A’s Advertising Protection Bureau (APB) & WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today made Brand Suitability Tiers generally available for advertisers and publishers. Brand Suitability Tiers represents the next evolution of the company’s brand safety and suitability solution, and was first announced in November 2020.



“At a time when brand alignment with appropriate content has never been more important, our launch of Brand Suitability Tiers delivers a more nuanced and brand-specific way to assess content and context,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Optimizing for brand suitability is just one part of our broader drive to ensure that all digital transactions are transparent and secure. Through Brand Suitability Tiers, advertisers are able to carefully balance brand reputation protection and campaign scale, while publishers are empowered to better meet advertiser expectations and maximize yield for the quality content they produce.”

For advertisers, DV’s Brand Suitability Tiers offer 13 categories of content tiered by three levels of risk. Content risk is determined by both content type and topic. This sophisticated approach to content classification lets brands exercise more refined avoidance strategies while preserving campaign scale — for example, advertising beside trusted news, while avoiding sensitive topics in unprofessional or UGC content. In total, DV clients will be able to take advantage of 89 unique brand safety and suitability settings, offering the most comprehensive and flexible coverage available in the market.

On the supply side, Brand Suitability Tiers let publishers access the data and insights they need to analyze inventory and optimize campaign performance relative to suitability — during and after the sales process. It provides a common language, helping demand and supply partners agree on transactions involving suitability requirements. This transparency enables better optimization and inventory allocation, allowing publishers to maximize monetization of their supply. Today, DV serves over 110 publishers, including more than half of the top-100 Comscore-ranked web publishers.

“It’s essential to foster collaboration between advertisers and publishers,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO, DoubleVerify. “With Brand Suitability Tiers, publishers have full transparency into how their supply is classified by category and risk tier — helping them to better align their inventory with advertisers’ unique requirements and preferences.”

DV was the first verification company to align product functionality with standards advanced by the 4A’s Advertising Protection Bureau (APB) and World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). These guidelines seek to strengthen current brand safety and suitability practices and develop a common language for advertisers and publishers.

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV's mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world's largest brands, publishers, and digital ad platforms. DV's technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry.

