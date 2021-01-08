The NCIDC Begins Campaign to Alert Patients over 75 Years Old on COVID Vaccination Availability
The NCIDC is the largest clinically integrated network of independent dermatologists in the state that offers access to high-value dermatologists. The NCIDC began a campaign to alert its patients over 75 years old on where they can get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Known and trusted independent dermatologists in the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration (NCIDC) are working together to improve care and lower costs. Information being given includes the following: "The COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to people 75 and older: Because vaccine supplies are still limited, those 75 and over may have to wait, but they have one of the first spots to take their shot. If you are 75 or over—or assisting someone who is—here is how to take your shot against COVID-19:
• Supplies are very limited. Right now, very few vaccine doses are available.
• You will likely need an appointment to get vaccinated. You may have to wait to schedule your appointment to get your vaccine.
• Your local health department or hospital can help you get your shot. Because supplies are very limited right now, most doctors cannot provide vaccinations in their offices.
• Find your local health department or hospital. Because vaccine supplies are very limited, providers on this list may have very little to no vaccine doses available when you contact them.”
• You can call the COVID-19 Line 1-877-490-6642. It’s a free call.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to everyone for free, whether they have health insurance or not. Patients will need two shots to build up their immunity. They will get a printed card and email to remind them to come back 3 to 4 weeks later for their second dose. Their personal information is private and strictly confidential. A 75 plus vaccine flyer is being used.
“The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration is cooperating with public health efforts to protect our patients,” said Parker Eales, Administrator of the NCIDC. “We understand the importance and urgency of protecting our patients over 75 years old.”
Many of North Carolina’s independent dermatology physician groups have formed a regional collaborative designed to allow them to provide the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration which include higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs and increased savings.
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together a very large number of providers of dermatology care spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for physicians by physicians that will allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a larger clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs, all while providing high-quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offers a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative comprises 25 independent dermatology providers who serve an estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. Formed amid increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative is intended to provide higher efficiencies and improved care at lower costs.
