Dony Garment Offers FDA-Approved, Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Face Masks for Bulk & Wholesale Orders For US - EU Market

For antibacterial protection, Ethylene Oxide sterilized masks are one of the must-have items. But do they really help in reducing virus transmission?

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wearing antibacterial cloth masks is recommended to prevent the spread of the virus. And as we have been months into COVID-19, masks have become a priority on our shopping list. When it comes to choosing antibacterial cloth masks, hygiene/ sanitization quality is an important factor. That’s why we should notice their sterilization method to find the right one.What Is Ethylene Oxide Sterilization And How Does It Work?Ethylene Oxide (or EO, EtO) is a low heat gas sterilization process widely used in healthcare and medical product manufacturing. It can be applied to various materials, making it versatile and efficient in penetrating the bacterial-sized pathways and destroying bacteria and viruses.Ethylene Oxide is normally produced in large volumes for industrial uses. This gas is colorless, yet highly flammable, making it exclusive for FDA approved manufacturers. Its operational ranges are 450 to 1200 mg/l concentration, 37 to 63°C temperature, and 40 to 80% humidity.There are at least 3 phases in an Ethylene Oxide sterilization cycle - Preconditioning, Sterilizing, and Degassing.PreconditioningThis very first phase in the cycle is to prepare the ideal condition for sterilization - temperature, pressure, and humidity. First, the air is removed before conducting a leakage test. Then, the loads are humidified with some steam and heated by hot water.SterilizingThe second stage involves letting Ethylene Oxide flowing into the chamber via evaporation. The amount of steam is always controlled to ensure proper and safe gas concentration. As a rule of thumb, the lower the concentration is, the longer it takes to complete the sterilization process.DegassingThis final phase takes the longest time as it has to remove any remaining Ethylene Oxide gas. Otherwise, absorbed gas in the mask material will cause damages to body tissues. This phase normally uses HEPA filtered air circulating in the loads at 30 to 50°C in around 48 hours to ensure excessive aeration.What Is Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Used For?There are many different ways to sterilize a product; the Ethylene Oxide method is an important sterilization approach that keeps the device safe without damaging its material during the process. That’s why it is most widely applied in the medical field. Specifically, Ethylene Oxide is used to sterilize procedure packs, integrated electronics, catheters, and wound care clothes.In the manufacturing process, Ethylene Oxide sterilization can be the final phase. This gas can easily permeate the seal of the device; however, the materials must not be exposed to excessive moisture, heat, and radiation. Even though the materials do not pose any compatibility concern, the EthyleneOxide sterilization method is not recommended to use for liquids.Depending on such variables as heat, moisture, exposure time, gas concentration, chamber size, and process parameter, Ethylene Oxide sterilization can be used for either medium or big-sized manufacture. The EU protects the devices from cellular metabolism and reproduction of microorganisms. It makes contact with all the accessible surfaces, giving the required quality for sterility.How Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Is Applied In DONY Face Mask Manufacturing DONY Mask manufacturer is granted with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and CE (Conformité Européenne, a.k.a European Conformity) Certificate for safety criteria. These masks thus are eligible for exports to both US and European markets.It also has the ISO 9001:2005 for mask production, guaranteeing its sterilization process to be safe. This certificate ensures that the masks are sterilized through a validated process and that Ethylene oxide sterilization residuals do not exceed the required amount for patient safety.More importantly, DONY masks are approved with DGA (Dynamic Growth Agency) certification - a must-have certificate for the quality management system. Issued by the French Ministry of Defense, this certificate proves that these masks can prevent 99% of viruses and bacteria. As these masks are washable, the rate may decrease to 96% after 30 washing times.Its sterilization process also received a TUV REACH Certificate, which is toxic-free and 100% safe for long-time use. And with Aseptic Inspection and IntertekCertificate, DONY masks are highly waterproof, microorganism, and UV resistant.In short, the DONY’s Ethylene Oxide sterilization process has everything it takes to ensure their masks have both safe and protective features. Simple yet effective, DONY masks should always be in your personal belongings to protect yourself from the complicated situation of COVID-19.The Bottom LineThe Ethylene Oxide Sterilization process is an important pillar in keeping medical devices clean and safe to use. Especially in cloth mask manufacturing, this sterilization method is among the best ways to ensure its hygiene quality. When shopping for cloth masks, put in mind this feature and prioritize it in your buying decision to make sure you will be wearing the right type of mask.“We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.All Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria. The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable" - Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

