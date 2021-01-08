Mesa Air Group Reports December 2020 Operating Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2020.



Mesa Airlines reported 25,933 block hours in December 2020, a 33.9 percent drop from December 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for December 2020 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Dec-20 Dec-19 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 12,400 16,907 -26.7% 31,368 49,423 -36.5% United 13,316 22,305 -40.3% 37,389 66,139 -43.5% DHL 217 n/a N/A 490 n/a N/A Total 25,933 39,212 -33.9% 69,247 115,562 -40.1% Dec-20 Dec-19 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,303 9,689 -34.9% 16,381 29,013 -43.5% United 6,374 11,113 -42.6% 18,644 33,712 -44.7% DHL 144 n/a N/A 319 n/a N/A Total 12,821 20,802 -38.4% 35,344 62,725 -43.7% Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.87% 99.68% 0.19% 99.81% 99.53% 0.28% United 100.00% 99.98% 0.02% 99.98% 99.99% -0.01% Total Completion Factor** American 98.15% 97.59% 0.57% 98.30% 97.82% 0.49% United 98.75% 99.45% -0.70% 99.36% 99.52% -0.16%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of December 31st, 2020, Mesa has a fleet of 161 aircraft with approximately 420 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

