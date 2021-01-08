Golden Concept Is Making a Statement Piece with Their Luxury Apple Watch Designs

/EIN News/ -- MALMO, Sweden, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently luxury brand Golden Concept has Launched a unique service, turning Apple Watch Into a statement piece. The futuristic look of the Apple watch has long made many of the more stylishly oriented among us opt for more traditional watches. Even die-hard Apple fans have struggled a bit when it comes to combining the Apple watch with, for example, an elegant suit. But those days are over. Thanks to Golden Concept, we can now both eat the digital cake and have it. And by "it," we mean impeccable style.



Golden Concept is a lifestyle brand on a mission to combine the most cutting-edge technology with a timeless sense of style and elegance. As the Scandinavian luxury brand recently launched a unique line of cases for the Apple watch, there is no longer any need to choose between fashion and features - you can have both.

"Now you can combine the brilliant features of the Apple Watch with an impeccable sense of style, any day of the week," says Puia Shamsossadati, founder and CEO of Golden Concept.

The Best of Both Worlds

Golden Concept has created a line of cases that mount on top of the Apple watch with four small screws. Aesthetically, the screws resemble those that attach a bezel to the case in a traditional Swiss watch. The case itself is beveled at the corners, vastly changing the look and making the shape look more tonneau than rectangular. The bevels create angles rather than curves, and the screws add a traditional flair.

This way, Golden Concept has managed to combine Apple's cutting-edge technology with a traditional watch's timeless style.

"Our design team has successfully managed to add the aesthetics and genuine quality of the traditional Swiss watches we all love to the most futuristic watch that there is," says Puia.

Swiss watches are loved for their timeless beauty, high quality, and the traditional elegance they bring to any outfit. And while equally respected and appreciated, the Apple Watch sits at the opposite side of that scale‚ with ultra-modern, futuristic aesthetics and loaded with cutting-edge tech features.

For watch enthusiasts all over the world, the Apple Watch cases will be a gamechanger. The designs are on par with the most iconic Swiss watches out there, while at the same time incorporating the brilliance of the Apple Watch.

Quality, Style, and Simplicity

The Cases are carved from solid 316L Stainless steel, with surfaces expertly hand polished by a master craftsman to give the watch its striking look. Whether you are going to work, going to a party, or working out, this classic design will fit your style.

The Golden Concept Apple Watch Cases are limited to only 999 pcs worldwide, each marked with a unique number engraved on the temple. The watch is very versatile and can easily be personalized by exchanging the bracelet with the color or material that suits your look of that particular day.

Personalize Your Tech and Accessories

The cases, bezels, and straps carry a two-year manufacturer's warranty. And if you don't already own an Apple Watch, Golden Concept can deliver one with your case, already mounted and ready to wear.

There are several bracelet/strap options:

– rubber strap in colors: black, midnight blue, smoky green, white, and green camouflage

– leather strap, made of Italian calf leather in black, green, blue, and brown

– stainless steel chain in silver or PVD-plated rose gold and gold

– alligator leather straps in green, blue, black, gray, burgundy, yellow, and orange

The many options allow you to create a watch that is highly personalized and unique. You can even take it one step further, matching your phone case to your watch case and strap. From phone cases in calf-leather matched to the color of the straps (starting at $99) to a full iPhone 12 Pro, in stainless steel and alligator leather, in colors that match the watch straps (starting at $2,990). Learn more at the Golden Concept website .

