COVID-19 Face Mask Business Advice: Are Reusable Or Washable Masks Best?

Wearing face masks has now become mandatory in many public places. What are the advice and rules when using face coverings? Here are the answers.

Medical experts highly advise wearing face masks when in public to prevent the risk of COVID-19 community transmission.

SAIGON, VIETNAM, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical experts highly advise wearing face masks when in public to prevent the risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Especially when physical distancing has become more complicated, and there’s an increasing number of asymptomatic cases, face-covering is an important means of self-protection. And here is what you should know about wearing reusable/washable masks.Are Reusable Or Washable Masks Best?There are two main types of masks - single-use masks (or medical/ surgical masks) and washable/ reusable masks. When it comes to economic value, reusable masks have certain advantages. Medical masks should be discarded after each use; you cannot wash/clean them. While in the case of washable cloth masks, you can have them for repeated use.Still, handmade masks are not recommended for use as hospital-grade ones. They do not offer as much protection as the cloth masks. Manufactured cloth masks are more advisable as they are properly sterilized and have layers with waterproof, dust, and bacteria-resistant properties.What Are The Rules When Using Cloth Masks?Wearing cloth masks in public, even when you’re not sickHealth departments all over the world advise their people to always wear face masks in public. As the risk of community transmission is an all-time high, making face coverings mandatory in public places.There are some exceptions regarding medical reasons, special workplace characteristics, some particular athletic practice/ competition, or when physical distancing is impossible. However, wearing masks remains a critical protection measure, and face coverings are expected whenever you can.Wearing masks does not replace hand sanitizing and social distancing.Wearing masks does not mean you won’t have to follow the social distancing rules. Cloth masks are intended to help prevent virus transmission. Other protection measures are washing hands regularly, physical distancing, and not gathering in groups, especially when in public.Even if you are not feeling sick, wearing masks in public is a highly advised rule. Cloth masks reduce the risk of unknowing infection as COVID-19 can be asymptomatic in some individuals.Make sure the mask covers both your mouth and nose.The cloth mask acts as a barrier, keeping the droplets from flying out into the air. That’s why it should cover both your mouth and nose snugly. Many people overlook the importance of proper mask positioning, making it completely useless wearing masks.A mask should be secured around your face to give the best protection. It’s also crucial to always wash your hands clean before wearing the mask and after removing it.Wash your hands before putting on the maskIn order to shelter you from potential contamination, it’s best to wash your hands before wearing the mask. It’s also ideal not to touch the inside surface of the mask.Soap and water or hand sanitizers suffice for hand washing. Make sure you have your hands clean and dry thoroughly before putting on the face mask. Otherwise, bacteria and viruses sticking around on your skin can contact your mouth or nose.Don’t touch your face when you’re having your mask on.We all feel the temptation to adjust the mask and try to touch the face when having the mask. However, as you reach the mask, you’re exposing your hands to the risk of contamination, the chances are that you will be contaminating yourself as well. If you really have to touch your mask, make sure you wash your hands clean again and avoid direct contact between hand and mouth or nose.Wash your cloth face mask after each useFor reusable cloth masks , washing is vital to keep its protection properties. Either washing by hand or machine, laundry detergent, and warm water are all good to go.It’s highly advisable to wash your cloth mask after every single use. Before washing the cloth mass, it’s also essential to wash your hand to ensure there is no touching between your hand and the material.Store your mask proper when not in useIf there’s any case you have to remove your mask and use it later within the day, store it in an enclosed bag or container. Storing is also necessary if you don’t wash the mask right away. In short, minimize the chances of your mask coming in direct contact with other items when not in use.How to effectively use DONY cloth masks? DONY washable cloth masks have been known on the market for their FDA and CE-approved quality and ISO 9001:2005 guaranteed brand reputation. These masks also receive TUV REACH, Aseptic Inspection, and Intertek Certificate for the mask design - water, dust, droplet, airborne particle resistance, and antibacterial material.Face covering is now the simplest yet most effective way to give our community a hand in minimizing the outbreak. It’s thus important to follow all the mentioned rules when using, reusing, storing, and washing DONY cloth masks.ConclusionThe outbreak of Coronavirus is unprecedented, and the situation is still ongoing. In all means of self-protection in public, wearing face masks remains the most advised approach. Understanding how to use/ reuse and wash your cloth mask will help you make the best use of your face.“We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. The outbreak of Coronavirus is unprecedented, and the situation is still ongoing. In all means of self-protection in public, wearing face masks remains the most advised approach. Understanding how to use/ reuse and wash your cloth mask will help you make the best use of your face.

All Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.

