Dony Cloth Face Mask Wholesale Exports Millions To B2B Int-l Markets: USA, France, KSA, UK, Singapore, Germany, Japan

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE. We focus on wholesale distribution for retailers, supermarkets, corporations.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the increasingly complicated Covid19 outbreak, with world health organizations' approval and CE and FDA certification, millions of Dony antibacterial fabric masks have been chosen by the US and Europe.
— Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment
So, how did Dony Company win a place in the foreign markets and export more than 10 million masks to abroad markets in the Coronavirus outbreak period? Let’s find out the reasons!
Q: What Do We Know About Dony Garment Company?
A: Dony Garment Company, established in 2009, is one of the most reputable garment brands in Vietnam. It specializes in producing uniforms such as dresses, T-shirts, shirts, and hats in domestic and abroad markets.
As the business was on the rise, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Dony and many companies have experienced a decrease in business profits. At the same time, Dony's manager, Quang Anh Pham, quickly switched to produce antibacterial masks to increase the prevention of the novel coronavirus spreading globally.
Explaining this predestined development, Quang Anh Pham admitted that he did not want to focus solely on apparel when the epidemic happened. However, making masks was only seasonal. When suggested by his friend, who is a master of public health care, he decided to change business direction.
Thanks to the production of Dony facemasks, the lack of masks has been somewhat resolved. Moreover, it also asserted its position in the international market by exporting more than 10 million products, even though it is newly established.
Q: What Is The Design Of The Dony Face Mask?
A: In the context of an epidemic, Dony puts health criteria first. Therefore, it strictly complies with the department of health regulations and principles about cleaning and disinfection, producing only one type of three-ply antibacterial mask.
First, the outer layer is waterproof, and respiratory droplets sneezing-resistant with the highest degree. This layer limits bacteria transmission by preventing droplets containing the virus that causes Covid19 from clinging to the mask. All in all, this is an outstanding feature that other fabric masks do not offer.
Next, the middle layer acts as a filter that can block dust, bacteria. This ply has up to three sub-layers to avoid germs flowing into the nose and mouth.
Lastly, the inner layer is antibacterial up to 99%, which can reduce the risk of growing microorganisms and the spread of Covid19, especially from our saliva.
Plus, with their unique design, Dony cotton face masks fit snugly to any face structure, men, women, kids, and adults alike.
Thus, fully meeting the necessary requirements and above all else, Dony Mask deserves to become one of the biggest wholesale suppliers in Vietnam to export more than 10 million masks to international countries.
Q: To Export More Than 10 Million Products To The World Market, What Standards Do Dony Cloth Mask Need To Meet?
A: During the COVID period, the quality of the masks affected people's health, especially in the US and Europe, because of the hazardous Coronavirus disease outbreak situation.
Therefore, to circulate masks globally, businesses need to meet specific demands about occupational safety and health act and covering requirements.
Currently, the European market is urgently importing masks from abroad due to the shortage of supplies. However, if there is no CE certification, the product will be kept and exported.
What is the CE certification? CE stands for Conformité Européenne, which shows compliance with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products distributed in the European market.
Besides, Dony Mask has achieved the FDA certificate, the Food and Drug Administration of the US. Accordingly, all products that want to export to the US market must have FDA certification. Without this, no foreign products would be able to make an entrance to the US market.
Along with the rigorous manufacturing process and the rigorously testing quality, Dony Mask has officially received the CE and FDA certificate.
Dony Mask has also gained various certificates for its quality and safety for health and humans, such as Certification of Chemical Safety (TUV Reach), Aseptic Inspection certificate, Global Intertek Inspection certificate, and Free Export Certificate.
Hence, having a number of reputable certificates creates trustworthiness for this kind of cloth face-covering brand. As a result, it was granted the opportunity to supply more than 10 million pieces to the abroad markets.
Q: Why's Dony Antibacterial Fabric Mask The Only Anti-Virus Garment Accepted By The US market?
A: First, Dony Mask meets the international stringent medical standards of the Ministry of Health. It is produced following the standard antibacterial process, tested for covid19, and has reached the quality criteria according to Decision 870 of the emergency management.
Also, as mentioned earlier, the product has three layers of powerful antibacterial function. It is thoroughly sterilized with E.O gas in the final packaging step, which penetrates the smallest pathways and destroys bacteria and viruses.
Moreover, unlike surgical masks, it can be used through multiple washing times without losing their antibacterial properties. After 60 washes, the filtration efficiency to prevent bacteria remains at 96%.
Last, the high supply capacity passing export restrictions is one of the Dony Mask export factory’s strengths. With the factory’s massive scale and a large number of mask makers, the Dony factory can produce up to 275.00 pieces per day, which limits the mask shortage situation.
Thanks to large-scale production and excellent quality, Dony antibacterial cotton mask has been exported more than 10 million to foreign countries worldwide.
Dony Mask has become one of the best face mask wholesale suppliers exporting more than 10 million masks to foreign markets such as the USA, Canada, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, United Kingdom, France, KSA, Germany, Finland, Greece, Denmark,... Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.
"At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world" - CEO of Dony Garment.
