Anderson County man sent to prison for possession of child sexual abuse material

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Jan. 7, 2021- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Anderson County man has been sent to prison for six years for possessing child sexual abuse material. O’Rondias Torray Johnson, represented by Druanne White, pleaded guilty on January 5, 2021, to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 3rd Degree, in front of Judge Cordell Maddox in Anderson County.

In May 2017, Johnson sent child sexual abuse material via a file sharing network to Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office. After identifying Johnson, investigators executed a search warrant at his residence in Anderson County, where they seized computer-related items. After a forensic examination, investigators found file-sharing software and additional child sexual abuse material on Johnson’s computer, memory cards, and many CDs and DVDs at his residence.

Judge Maddox sentenced Johnson to 10 years, suspended upon serving six years in prison, to be followed by five years of probation. He consented to the forfeiture of his seized items and he will have to register as a sex offender.