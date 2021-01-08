Global Accelerometers Market In-Depth Analysis, Current & Future Trends | By Type, End-user Industry, Application
SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerometers are electromechanical devices that provide measurement of static, constant, or dynamic acceleration. Further, the measurement of static acceleration along with programmable code has various applications in engineering and computational world such as laptops, smartphones, and systems.
The increase in popularity and benefits associated with MEMS technology fuels the adoption of digital accelerometer and is expected to drive the growth of market in coming years. Further, rise in demand of improving accuracy in navigation and growth of aerospace industry also boost the growth of the market. However, complexity and costs involved in accelerometers continue to restrain the growth of this market. Opportunities such integration of sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) in accelerometers can further improve the scope of accelerometers in industrial application.
The global accelerometer market is segmented on the basis of by type, end-user industry, application, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into analog accelerometer and digital accelerometer. By end-user industry, the market is categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and others. By application, it is divided into navigation, transport, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Players:
At present, the global accelerometers market in dominated by Aeron, Honeywell, Ixblue, L3 Communications, Lord Microstain, MEMSIC, SBG Systems, Systron Donner, Inc., Trimble Navigation, and Vectornav Technologies.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global accelerometers market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.
Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
Global Accelerometers Market Key Segments
By Type
Analog Accelerometer
Digital Accelerometer
By End-user Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Application
Navigation
Transport
Others
