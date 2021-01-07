Public invited to three Interstate Bridge Replacement program advisory group meetings in January

Kelliann Amico, Interstate Bridge Replacement media lead, 503-705-6203 Program office: 503-897-9218 (Oregon), 360-859-0494 (Washington), 888-503-6735 (toll-free)

The first virtual meeting will take place on Jan. 20

PORTLAND, Ore. – Anyone interested in the bi-state Interstate Bridge Replacement program is welcome to attend public meetings held later this month for the Executive Steering Group, Community Advisory Group and Equity Advisory Group. All meetings will be hosted in Zoom to follow the states’ social distancing guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19. The meetings will also be livestreamed on YouTube, and those without internet access will have the option to call in to listen to the meetings.

The steering group and advisory group meetings are important opportunities for the program to engage with the public, stakeholders, and partnering agencies from both states in an effort to find a bridge replacement solution that best serves the complex needs of all users. Group descriptions, meeting materials and instructions for joining in are available at the links below:

Executive Steering Group - 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20

This 12-member steering group provides regional leadership recommendations on key program issues of importance to the community. It includes elected officials and senior representatives from both state departments of transportation, TriMet, C-TRAN, Oregon Metro, the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council, the cities of Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington, and the Ports of Portland and Vancouver. These agencies have a direct delivery or operational role in the integrated, multimodal transportation system around the Interstate Bridge. A community representative from each state also serves on the group.

Community Advisory Group - 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27

Around 30 members make up the Community Advisory Group (CAG), including organizations and individuals representing a diverse range of stakeholder perspectives, with balanced representation from both Oregon and Washington. This group provides input and develops recommendations to ensure that program outcomes reflect community needs, values and priorities. The selection process for members is underway, with representatives to be announced ahead of the Jan. 27 meeting.

Equity Advisory Group - 4-6 p.m. (time to be confirmed), Thursday, Jan. 28

The Equity Advisory Group (EAG) includes approximately 30 members with equity expertise and/or lived experience, with balanced representation from Oregon and Washington. This group makes recommendations regarding processes, policies, and decisions on program development work that may affect historically underrepresented and/or underserved communities. The selection process for members is underway, and representatives will be announced prior to the Jan. 28 meeting.

A joint orientation to provide background on the program and process will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30 for members of the Community Advisory Group and Equity Advisory Group. This meeting will take place via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for the public.

Public input on agenda items at regular meetings of the steering and advisory groups is welcome and can be shared via email, phone or online during each meeting:

Email comments to info@interstatebridge.org with “Public Comment” in the subject line, noting which group(s) should receive the comment.

Call and state “Public Comment” in your message: 503-897-9218 (Oregon) 360-859-0494 (Washington) 888-503-6735 (toll-free)

Facilitators will provide an opportunity for online participants to give input during the meeting. More information is available on the Executive Steering Group, Community Advisory Group and Equity Advisory Group pages.

Comments received 48 hours prior to the community meetings will be shared with the group members before the meetings, and all comments received prior to or at the meetings will be included in the meeting summaries.

To request an accommodation, such as materials in alternate formats, please contact the IBR program team at info@interstatebridge.org or at any of the phone numbers listed above at least 48 hours prior to the particular meeting.

Free, temporary internet access is available throughout Washington for those who do not have broadband service. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: https://www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/