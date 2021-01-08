A.I.S. Resources Announces Financing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) AIS announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,625,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.08 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,250,000. (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds will be used for exploration of the Company’s gold projects and general working capital purposes.



Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.12 per common share provided that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on any stock exchange or quotation system on which the common shares are then listed or quoted is equal to or greater than $0.15 for a period of fifteen (15) consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the warrants to a date that is not less than ten (10) business days from the date notice is given. The Company may pay finders fees of up to 8% cash and 8% finders warrants on a portion of the placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Certain directors and officers may participate in the Private Placement. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction will be exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the gross securities to be issued under the Private Placement nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. A material change report will be filed less than 21 days before the closing date of the transactions contemplated by this news release. The Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances.

The Private Placement securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of its portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements. In November 2020, AIS received TSX-V approval to acquire the New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project JV, the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project and the Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia.

Phillip Thomas

CEO

A.I.S. Resources Limited

For further information, please contact:

Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1-747-200-9412

Email: pthomas@aisresources.com

Or

Martyn Element, Executive Chairman

Tel: +1-604-220-6266

Email: melement@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The intended use of the proceeds of the Private Placement by the Corporation might change if the board of directors of the Corporation determines that it would be in the best interests of the Corporation to deploy the proceeds for some other purpose. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.