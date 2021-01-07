Scott Chappelle Discusses How Strathmore Maintains Multiple Construction Schedules Despite Pandemic
EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, developers, contractors, subcontractors, and supply chain vendors are all experiencing the negative impacts of ambiguity and widespread fear. Despite this national environment of uncertainty, the Strathmore Real Estate Group continues to advance the construction of multifamily and commercial development projects in Michigan and Florida, among other states.
“No matter the circumstances, people are going to need a place to live,” says Scott Chappelle. “Now our biggest pivot, and our main concern, is making sure that our residences and commercial properties are all designed with social distancing and the health and safety of the consumer in mind.”
Scott Chappelle East Lansing Developer Discusses the Effects of the Pandemic
The President of Strathmore Real Estate Group, Scott Chappelle, says, “Ramifications are in large part dependent upon the location of both the vendors and underlying projects. Direct impacts include availability of goods and labor in some instances - or even terminations of parties or entire projects.”
Each state is responding independently and has developed its own rules and regulations concerning construction activities. Many in-progress development projects remain in flux depending on whether construction has been classified as an “essential business” in that state.
This period of stasis has led the construction industry to a crossroads. They must start formulating project-by-project solutions to the challenges they are now facing, says Scott Chappelle.
While the full depth and breadth of the industry-wide disruption that will inevitably ensue as a result of the pandemic is as yet unknown, the solutions will likely continue to evolve until a vaccine or other curative hits the global marketplace. Scott Chappelle notes that even after a vaccine is distributed, it will likely take a year or two for consumer behavior to return to normal.
Construction Must Continue Says Scott Chappelle East Lansing Developer
These unprecedented times have touched almost every aspect of the construction process notes Scott Chappelle. Payments, contract and project notices of default, scheduling disruptions and adjustments, cancellations, suspensions, and sudden reinstatements… they can all take a massive toll on the budget and timeline of a construction project.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also struggling to keep up with the new and evolving definitions of workplace safety compliance as WHO and the CDC release emerging findings and information. These delays have impacted every aspect of construction, including:
- Workforce management
- Material, subcontractor, and supply chain delays and impacts
- Risk management and insurance
- Claims avoidance, claims management, and the disputes process
“Prudent decisions in this environment suggests the use and consultation with persons and teams with the necessary industry and legal experience. A proactive approach will be essential to making cost-effective decisions as new impacts from the pandemic materialize with industry members,” says Scott Chappelle.
Groups like his company specialize in bringing exactly those qualifications and minds together on one team. Engineers, developers, real estate and finance professionals - Chapelle says that he’s grateful their business model has proved to be pandemic-proof thus far.
Scott Chappelle remains confident that Strathmore Real Estate Group will be able to keep up its present pace of construction. They already have several new projects scheduled to begin in Q4, 2020 and 2021. Strathmore has been in business for over 25 years.
Caroline Hunter
