Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Industry's first 176-layer NAND in production

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended Dec. 3, 2020.

Fiscal Q1 2021 highlights

Revenue of $5.77 billion versus $6.06 billion for the prior quarter and $5.14 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $803 million, or $0.71 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $897 million, or $0.78 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $1.97 billion versus $2.27 billion for the prior quarter and $2.01 billion for the same period last year

“Micron delivered outstanding fiscal first quarter results, driven by focused execution and strong end-market demand,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We are excited about the strengthening DRAM industry fundamentals. For the first time in our history, Micron is simultaneously leading on DRAM and NAND technologies, and we are in an excellent position to benefit from accelerating digital transformation of the global economy fueled by AI, 5G, cloud, and the intelligent edge.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ1-21 FQ4-20 FQ1-20 FQ1-21 FQ4-20 FQ1-20 Revenue $ 5,773 $ 6,056 $ 5,144 $ 5,773 $ 6,056 $ 5,144 Gross margin 1,736 2,068 1,366 1,784 2,111 1,405 percent of revenue 30.1 % 34.1 % 26.6 % 30.9 % 34.9 % 27.3 % Operating expenses 870 911 848 811 809 811 Operating income 866 1,157 518 973 1,302 594 percent of revenue 15.0 % 19.1 % 10.1 % 16.9 % 21.5 % 11.5 % Net income attributable to Micron 803 988 491 897 1,229 548 Diluted earnings per share 0.71 0.87 0.43 0.78 1.08 0.48

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $2.78 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $8.36 billion, for a net cash(2) position of $1.73 billion.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the second quarter of 2021:

FQ2-21 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $5.8 billion ± $200 million $5.8 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 25% ± 1% 31% ± 1% Operating expenses $882 million ± $25 million $825 million ± $25 million Interest (income) expense, net $37 million $35 million Diluted earnings per share $0.41 ± $0.07 $0.75 ± $0.07

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com .

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. MT to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com . A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

Micron and the Micron orbit logo are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.micron.com/certainfactors . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, net cash, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. December 3,

2020 September 3,

2020 November 28,

2019 Revenue $ 5,773 $ 6,056 $ 5,144 Cost of goods sold 4,037 3,988 3,778 Gross margin 1,736 2,068 1,366 Research and development 647 630 640 Selling, general, and administrative 214 231 211 Other operating (income) expense, net 9 50 (3 ) Operating income 866 1,157 518 Interest income 10 13 44 Interest expense (48 ) (50 ) (47 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net 13 5 46 841 1,125 561 Income tax (provision) benefit (51 ) (136 ) (55 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 13 1 2 Net income 803 990 508 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (2 ) (17 ) Net income attributable to Micron $ 803 $ 988 $ 491 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.89 $ 0.44 Diluted 0.71 0.87 0.43 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,115 1,111 1,107 Diluted 1,135 1,131 1,129

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

As of December 3,

2020 September 3,

2020 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 5,985 $ 7,624 Short-term investments 1,047 518 Receivables 3,691 3,912 Inventories 5,521 5,607 Other current assets 285 304 Total current assets 16,529 17,965 Long-term marketable investments 1,264 1,048 Property, plant, and equipment 32,229 31,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets 577 584 Intangible assets 336 334 Deferred tax assets 726 707 Goodwill 1,228 1,228 Other noncurrent assets 802 781 Total assets $ 53,691 $ 53,678 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,856 $ 5,817 Current debt 273 270 Other current liabilities 559 548 Total current liabilities 5,688 6,635 Long-term debt 6,356 6,373 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 529 533 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 656 643 Other noncurrent liabilities 555 498 Total liabilities 13,784 14,682 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock 120 119 Additional capital 9,034 8,917 Retained earnings 34,138 33,384 Treasury stock (3,495 ) (3,495 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 110 71 Total equity 39,907 38,996 Total liabilities and equity $ 53,691 $ 53,678

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 3,

2020 November 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 803 $ 508 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 1,487 1,296 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 7 10 Stock-based compensation 92 72 (Gain) loss on debt prepayments, repurchases, and conversions — (42 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities Receivables 251 (208 ) Inventories 86 175 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (753 ) 178 Deferred income taxes, net (24 ) 19 Other 18 3 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,967 2,011 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (2,738 ) (1,943 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (1,002 ) (407 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 216 163 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 45 988 Proceeds from government incentives 40 22 Other 21 (12 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (3,418 ) (1,189 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on equipment purchase contracts (97 ) (11 ) Repayments of debt (84 ) (1,415 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest in IMFT — (744 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 1,250 Other (33 ) (72 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (214 ) (992 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27 (14 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,638 ) (184 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,690 7,279 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,052 $ 7,095

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. December 3,

2020 September 3,

2020 November 28,

2019 GAAP gross margin $ 1,736 $ 2,068 $ 1,366 Stock-based compensation 41 37 31 Other 7 6 8 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,784 $ 2,111 $ 1,405 GAAP operating expenses $ 870 $ 911 $ 848 Stock-based compensation (51 ) (52 ) (41 ) Restructure and asset impairments (8 ) (50 ) 4 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 811 $ 809 $ 811 GAAP operating income $ 866 $ 1,157 $ 518 Stock-based compensation 92 89 72 Restructure and asset impairments 8 50 (4 ) Other 7 6 8 Non-GAAP operating income $ 973 $ 1,302 $ 594 GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 803 $ 988 $ 491 Stock-based compensation 92 89 72 Restructure and asset impairments 8 50 (4 ) Amortization of debt discount and other costs 7 6 10 (Gain) loss on debt prepayments, repurchases, and conversions — — (42 ) Other 7 6 8 Estimated tax effects of above and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes (20 ) 90 13 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 897 $ 1,229 $ 548 GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,135 1,131 1,129 Adjustment for stock-based compensation and capped calls 11 11 9 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,146 1,142 1,138 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.87 $ 0.43 Effects of the above adjustments 0.07 0.21 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 1.08 $ 0.48

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. December 3,

2020 September 3,

2020 November 28,

2019 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,967 $ 2,271 $ 2,011 Investments in capital expenditures, net Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net(1) (2,726 ) (2,268 ) (1,936 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (97 ) (14 ) (11 ) Amounts funded by partners 40 122 22 Adjusted free cash flow $ (816 ) $ 111 $ 86





(1) Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net include proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment of $12 million for the first quarter of 2021, $12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $7 million for the first quarter of 2020.





As of December 3,

2020 September 3,

2020 Cash and short-term investments $ 7,032 $ 8,142 Current and noncurrent restricted cash 67 66 Long-term marketable investments 1,264 1,048 Current and long-term debt (6,629 ) (6,643 ) Net cash $ 1,734 $ 2,613

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to Micron, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, and net cash. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;

Acquisition-related costs;

Start-up and preproduction costs;

Employee severance;

Restructure and asset impairments;

Amortization of debt discount and other costs, including the accretion of non-cash interest expense associated with our convertible notes and other debt;

Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;

Gains and losses from business acquisition activities;

Initial impact of inventory accounting policy change to FIFO and change in inventory cost absorption in the second quarter of 2021; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, and significant changes in tax law.



Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income. Non-GAAP diluted shares also include the impact of capped calls, which are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of convertible notes, based on the average share price for the period the capped calls were outstanding.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $5.8 billion ± $200 million — $5.8 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 25% ± 1% 6% A 31% ± 1% Operating expenses $882 million ± $25 million $57 million B $825 million ± $25 million Interest (income) expense, net $37 million $2 million C $35 million Diluted earnings per share(1) $0.41 ± $0.07 $0.34 A, B, C, D $0.75 ± $0.07





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Inventory accounting policy change to FIFO – cost of goods sold $ 135 A Change in inventory cost absorption – cost of goods sold 165 A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold 54 A Other – cost of goods sold 7 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 30 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 27 C Amortization of debt discount and other costs 2 D Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes (27 ) $ 393





(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

