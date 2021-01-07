Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,581 in the last 365 days.

O-I Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its full year and fourth quarter 2020 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 8 a.m. EST. The Company’s news release for the full year and fourth quarter 2020 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

What:         O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When:        Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 8 a.m. EST

Where:      http://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations?c=88324&p=irol-calendar

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until Feb. 2022. 

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or  706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EST, on Feb. 10. Ask for the O-I conference call.

###

About O-I Glass
At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. Working hand in hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 25,500 people at 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.

Attachment 


For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                           
(567) 336-5128                          
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

You just read:

O-I Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.