IEEE Milwaukee Awards The 2020 Science Kits for Public Libraries Grant

IEEE Milwaukee presents the 2020 Science Kits For Public Libraries grant to the Cudahy Family Library.WAUWATOSA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milwaukee section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) presented their 2020 “Science Kits For Public Libraries” (SKPL) grant to the Cudahy Family Library.
The SKPL grant from IEEE was created to promote library initiatives that exhibit captivating, STEM-related value with a goal to make science kits as accessible as a library book. The Cudahy branch of Milwaukee is the 2nd SKPL grant recipient offered by the local IEEE section.
The $2k grant will fund “STEM Backpacks” for checkout at the branch location (3500 Library Drive, Cudahy WI 53110). The backpacks will allow families to extend their learning and exploration of math and science at home.
These screen-free STEM backpacks offer multi-facet learning content in math, computer science, alternative energy, and electronic circuitry for k-12 students.
“In 2020 the SKPL grant feels more important than ever.” Metro MLS CIO and IEEE Milwaukee vice-chair, Chris Lambrou said. “The advocacy of STEM-related content provides a small sense of normalcy in this unprecedented time".
The IEEE Milwaukee Science Kits for Public Libraries grant is funded by generous donations within the community. Primary funding and support for the 2020 grant were graciously provided by Eaton Corporation.
“The entire IEEE Milwaukee Executive Committee would like to thank Paula Newell and her team at the Cudahy branch for this exciting initiative.” Lambrou continued. "STEM learning tools should be available to everyone and we believe the local library is the perfect vehicle to make this concept a reality".
The IEEE Milwaukee section was founded in 1910 and includes societies in the following studies - Computer, Education, Power and Energy, Industrial Applications, Medicine and Biology, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Compatibility, Women in Engineering and Control Systems.
Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more efficiently, safely, and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.
