Wanted: Innovative Solutions to Challenges in Geothermal Manufacturing

The U.S. Department of Energy Geothermal Technologies Office, Advanced Manufacturing Office, Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory are now seeking individuals with experience in additive manufacturing, oil and gas, equipment management, and beyond to submit designs for the American-Made Geothermal Manufacturing Prize. This program is now open to new innovators and existing competitors and we’re inviting you to participate.

The Geothermal Prize is designed to spur innovation and manufacturing challenges fundamental to operating in harsh geothermal environments. Through a series of four progressive competitions, participants will harness the rapid advances that additive manufacturing can provide in tool design, fabrication, and functionality. Innovators and entrepreneurs are incentivized to discover new additive manufacturing solutions to win part of $4.65 million in prizes.

In October, 15 teams were selected as quarterfinalists of the Ready! Contest, each earning cash prizes and will go on to compete in the next phase: the Set! Contest. Now, we’re looking for industry experts to join existing teams or form new competing teams—that’s where you come in! You do not have to be a winner of the Ready! Contest to compete in the Set! Contest; anyone is welcome to participate at this stage.

If you’re interested in developing technologies that rapidly advance additive manufacturing in the geothermal industry, we invite you to participate in the Geothermal Prize. This is your opportunity to work with and learn from the top researchers, engineers, and innovators in the world. All you need to get started is a team, a solution, and a design.

Learn more about the Geothermal Prize by joining the Advancements in Geothermal webinar on Jan. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET, where researchers and experts will discuss the latest technology in the geothermal industry and how you can get involved in the competition. Register here for the webinar.

Set! Contest submissions are due on February 17, 2021 at 5 P.M. ET. We hope to see you take advantage of this opportunity to impact the additive and geothermal industries.