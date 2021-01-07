Hunter Spotlight: Meet Jake Henderson

By Molly Kirk

Name: Jake Henderson

Hometown: Charlottesville

How did you get interested in hunting?

I was fortunate to be raised in a family of hunters. My dad took me deer hunting when I was 6 years old!

What do you love about hunting?

The physical and mental challenge. I’m always learning something new and finding new areas to hunt. I grew up deer hunting but recently started bird hunting, and it’s becoming one of my favorite hunts. I also started hunting in the National Forest on public land. It’s been truly rewarding to find deer after having to hike miles in a day. It’s hard, but it’s that challenge that I love.

Who was your hunting mentor?

I am fortunate to have several mentors—my grandfather taught me how to squirrel hunt, my father-in-law taught me how to process a deer, a good neighbor and friend has been teaching me how to quail hunt and the importance of conservation, and of course my dad has been my mentor all these years.

What’s been your most memorable day afield?

This is hard because I have so many. But this October I was deep in the mountains and got close to two bear cubs and watched them roll around and play with each other for several minutes. Then shortly after, there mother came in and played with them before leaving.

A few minutes later I heard turkeys gobbling just over a ridge, and then a small group of does walked by me. All of this happened on public land. It’s memorable to me because I spent hours scouting and hiking to that spot and I had never seen a bear while hunting before. Virginia has great public land to hunt!

