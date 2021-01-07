MODERN CROSS STITCH DESIGNER PROVIDES FRESH TAKE ON CLASSIC HOBBY
Gina Nichols launches modern pattern designs for today's stitcherROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEWMODSTITCHES is pleased to announce the launch of a new cross stitch pattern company dedicated to providing fun, modern designs for the next generation of cross stitchers.
A lifelong stitcher, owner Gina Nichols dreamed of creating patterns that reflect the trends of today instead of the dated patterns of her childhood. Launched in January 2020, SewModStitches started with a small number of patterns and now offers designs for beginners to expertS, along with exclusive needle minders.
Customers rave about quality customer service, easy-to-read patterns, and needle minders so nice they are "a work of art. Like a piece of jewelry I could wear!"
Recently, SewModStitches launched a new sloth needle minder design, available in navy, orange, and pink. Gina will also be featured in StitchLife Magazine in the May issue.
About SewModStitches
Founded in 2020, SewModStitches is a cross stitch pattern and needle minder designer specializing in providing a variety of styles and difficulties. Based in Round Rock, Texas, SewModStitches works with customers worldwide to create quality, memorable pieces for years to come.
Gina Nichols
SewModStitches
hellothere@sewmodstitches.com