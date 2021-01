MODERN CROSS STITCH DESIGNER PROVIDES FRESH TAKE ON CLASSIC HOBBY

Gina Nichols launches modern pattern designs for today's stitcher

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEWMODSTITCHES is pleased to announce the launch of a new cross stitch pattern company dedicated to providing fun, modern designs for the next generation of cross stitchers.A lifelong stitcher, owner Gina Nichols dreamed of creating patterns that reflect the trends of today instead of the dated patterns of her childhood. Launched in January 2020, SewModStitches started with a small number of patterns and now offers designs for beginners to expertS, along with exclusive needle minders.Customers rave about quality customer service, easy-to-read patterns, and needle minders so nice they are "a work of art. Like a piece of jewelry I could wear!"Recently, SewModStitches launched a new sloth needle minder design, available in navy, orange, and pink. Gina will also be featured in StitchLife Magazine in the May issue.About SewModStitchesFounded in 2020, SewModStitches is a cross stitch pattern and needle minder designer specializing in providing a variety of styles and difficulties. Based in Round Rock, Texas, SewModStitches works with customers worldwide to create quality, memorable pieces for years to come.