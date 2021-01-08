Paragon Concepts Expands Production, Covid Be Damned

DENVER, CO, USA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier cabinet door manufacturer, Paragon Concepts, expands its production capacity in the midst of unprecedented trial.

“These are challenging times indeed. The Covid situation has brought hard times on many people, and our hearts go out to all of them.

But, as a business, we feel that now is one of the most strategically opportunistic times for expansion”, quotes Paragon owner, Isaiah Rozek. “To no fault of their own, many manufacturers have cut back on production because of government mandates, policy or what have you. That has created opportunity. Our sales have been sky rocketing, and we believe that now is the time to act.”

With that in mind, Paragon just purchased its third Homag edge bander (the Tape Rocket), another Biesse CNC and added a Doucet rotary clamp. And, they have increased their factory space by 40%.

Paragon leads the way in terms of where to find premium cabinet door fronts that are manufactured on a wide variety of TFL materials including Stevenswood, Arauco, Wilsonart, Formica, Fenix, Mirlux and SuperLam. That has been expanded by the introduction of their HPL line, which provides seventy colors on Wilsonart and Formica HPL materials.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its cabinet doors in Colorado and sells them nationally. They are known for making the Best 5 Piece Shaker Ever and produce profiles that also include Slab and 3 Piece doors and drawer fronts.

You can find out where to order at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

Why Make Doors, Anyway?