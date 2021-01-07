Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC Brings on Mrs. Benita Brown as VP of Marketing

The company has eagerly hired Mrs. Brown to build its brand-new marketing division.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned recruitment company, Extraordinary Headhunters , is pleased to announce they have hired Mrs. Benita Brown as its Vice President of Marketing.Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC is a team of highly skilled recruiting and marketing experts based out of the Columbia area of South Carolina. The company aims to assist individuals who are seeking employment in the local community, throughout every step of the job-searching process. Employing over 200 specialist recruiting experts across our 10 office locations, Extraordinary Headhunters provides a full range of solutions including temporary and permanent staffing, outsourcing, and other workforce solutions in the areas of engineering, finance and accounting, administration, IT, manufacturing and logistics, and sales and marketing.Recently, Extraordinary Headhunters has launched its very own marketing division and the company has brought on Mrs. Benita Brown to oversee the role of VP of Marketing. In her role, Mrs. Brown will use her extensive experience, skills, and knowledge to bring the new division up to par with the company’s impressive and honorable standards.“We couldn’t be more pleased Mrs. Brown has joined our team to support the employment needs of our community,” says co-founder of Extraordinary Headhunters, Kiara Streater. “We are continuously growing our own team of experts and look forward to the vast knowledge and wisdom Mrs. Brown brings to the table.”“Unfortunately, COVID has had a devastating impact on our community, with millions of job losses and businesses closing their doors,” says Brown. “Fortunately, however, Extraordinary Headhunters can assist individuals in securing openings for contract work, particularly with Ambulnz, a firm which administers COVID testing. We want people to know we are here to support them during this tumultuous time – simply reach out to us to see how we can support you in finding employment.”Extraordinary Headhunters was recently awarded the coveted BBB Business of the Year Torch Award – a distinction given to businesses who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the community, ethical business practices, and leadership practices to unify the organization.For more information about Extraordinary Headhunters, please visit https://www.extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com/ About the CompanyExtraordinary Headhunters the fastest growing staffing company in South Carolina - specializing in providing expert-level manufacturing, light industrial, warehouse, customer support, administrative support, technology and engineering, and other technical resources to augment our clients' staffing needs. Staffing placements are engaged quickly and at a competitive rate to enable our clients to complete critical projects on time and under budget.The company aims to assist individuals who are seeking career opportunities in the local community and nationwide and prides themselves on consistently delivering quality experts in a quick manner.