Sweetview Partners Acquires MLink Technologies in Latest Deal

The partnership will enable MLink to retain its culture while investing in infrastructure for next level growth.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweetview Partners , Inc. is pleased to announce it has joined forces with MLink Technologies in an exciting deal made on December 17th, 2020.Sweetview Partners is a well-established firm that arranges for the purchasing and subsequent management of Texas small businesses who wish to grow to the next level. The company’s goal is to work with these small businesses through all aspects of growth, including sales, installation of new management, and streamlining processes.In the company’s most recent news, Sweetview Partners has acquired award-winning learning solutions company, MLink Technologies. MLink Technologies is a custom content, interactive learning solutions provider to Fortune 1000 companies, designing and developing innovative learning experiences to improve employee performance. While the company has been in operation since 1990, it has turned to Sweetview Partners for their expertise in transitioning small businesses, while retaining the culture the original owner, Mr. Regan Smith, has cultivated for 30 years.“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with MLink Technologies,” says Jeremy Davis, one of Sweetview Partners’ founding members. “MLink Technologies has such a rich and impressive history and we are humbled to play a role in developing the company’s future goals and vision.”“It is really hard to express how excited I am about this partnership and the next evolution of MLink,” states Curt Swayne, incoming President/CEO. “The blending of Sweetview Partners' vast knowledge and experience with the MLink record of success, really sets the stage for continued growth and incredible opportunities for MLink. I am truly grateful and humbled to be a part of and lead such an amazing team of creative and talented professionals into the future.”Regan Smith, MLink founder and now former CEO stated, “It is deeply gratifying to have experienced MLink’s creative learning and media innovations produced in countless client engagements from its inception 31 years ago to now. I am proud of how MLink has matured from an early industry pioneer to an award-winning and trusted long-term learning solutions partner with its global clients. Most fulfilling for me is working with its talented people – the committed MLink team of instructional designers, visual designers, interactive developers, and project managers in this journey together. MLink’s three-decade history is a series of visions realized – and its future is even brighter with this promising acquisition. My hearty congratulations to Curt Swayne, who has accepted the role of President and CEO.”To support businesses in growing into the next phase and continuing their legacies, Sweetview Partners utilizes a fair and trustworthy approach to provide an ideal solution for those looking for renewed energy and life.In the deal between Sweetview Partners and MLink Technologies, the new partners will be Daniel Sweet, Jeremy Davis, and Wes Parker, with the outgoing owner named as Regan Smith.For more information about Sweetview Partners, please visit www.sweetviewpartners.com About the CompanySweetview Partners acquires Texas small businesses to strengthen their core capabilities, build growth infrastructure, and optimize their non-core services to help them realize their full potential.