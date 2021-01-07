Emily Zhu of Canada and Sebastian Moss of Texas win the 57th annual Junior Orange Bowl International Championship at the Biltmore Hotel Miami

/EIN News/ -- Coral Gables, FL, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, congratulates the winners of the 57th annual Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship of 2021 – Emily Zhu of Canada and Sebastian Moss of Texas. From January 2–6th, 100 of the best amateur golfers in the country competed for the prestigious 2021 title.

As with previous Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championships, this year’s tournament was highly competitive. While Canada’s Zhu won the girls’ division, battling back from other competitors including Chile’s Antonia Matte, Zhu ultimately won by having a three-shot advantage on her last day. Sebastian Moss, who broke the tournament scoring record with Sunday’s opening round of 62, finished four rounds at 12-under 272.

“Congratulations to Emily and Sebastian on their tremendous feat,” said Gene Prescott, Chairman & owner of the Biltmore Hotel. “We are proud to be the host for this year’s group of future champion golfers as they launch their careers here with us at the Biltmore. We have seen so many professional golfers get their start with us in this competition and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for these new champions.”

The Biltmore Golf Course has hosted the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship since 1964. Past champions that launched their professional careers from the tournament include Jim Simon, Gary Koch, Mark Calcavecchia, Tiger Woods, Camilo Villegas, Michelle McGann, Vicki Goetz, Grace Park, Cristie Kerr, Alexis Thompson, Ricky Fowler and Sergio Garcia.

As one of only nine Donald Ross designed golf courses in the top-100 golf courses in the U.S., veteran golf course architect Brian Silva (whom oversaw the restoration of the golf course) extended the overall course length to over 7,100 yards making it ideal for championship level play. Now players get to compete with the original intended “movement” of the Ross design through its 419-Bermuda grass fairways, 84 of the 85 original bunkers, and USGA specified greens that have been re-grassed with Tif-Eagle Bermuda restored to their original dimensions.

The Biltmore Golf Course is also home to the Jim McLean Golf School, which offers a variety of golf instruction experiences; including corporate clinics, junior programs, private lessons, and multi-day golf schools. Since its inception in 1991, the school has consistently been rated as the #1 Golf School in America. From world class golf teaching professionals to state-of-the-art teaching facilities, the Jim McLean Golf School at the Biltmore Hotel is unrivalled in golf excellence.

The Biltmore Golf Course is also the headquarters of the University of Miami Women’s Golf Team. Early in its storied history, the Biltmore’s golf course played host to The Miami – Biltmore Open, one of the richest prize purse professional golf tournaments of its time.

