ADX Foundation Grantee WhyHunger Raises over $1.1 Million During 2020 Hungerthon Campaign

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADX Foundation and ADX Labs, Inc.’s entertainment company Virtual Media Entertainment (VME) congratulate WhyHunger, a leader in the movement to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world, on raising over $1.1 million from its 35th annual Hungerthon campaign to end hunger.



The 2020 Hungerthon donation represented the first donation by ADX Foundation and first partnership between VME and WhyHunger. The ADX Foundation, the charitable arm of Minneapolis-based company ADX Labs, Inc., donated $30,000 to WhyHunger for hunger alleviation. The donation was made during an online streaming benefit concert produced by VME on December 1st as part of Hungerthon. The benefit concert which streamed on WhyHunger’s Facebook and YouTube platforms was viewed over 1.6K times and featured performances by VME artists Julian King, Lil Crush, MVXMILLI, MJ Songstress, Niko Brim; indie artist and TikTok influencer Frankie Zulfurino, and others; and was hosted by Leslie ButtaFly Soul. “VME is proud of all the artists who donated their time and talent to raise awareness and help raise funds for this cause,” said JoJo Brim, VME’s CEO.

WhyHunger’s larger Hungerthon campaign included radio partnerships, celebrity ambassadors and sponsorships, a celebrity-driven auction, virtual concert series including VME’s Hungerthon concert, and the Race to Give Thanks on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the difficulties presented by COVID-19, the campaign successfully raised funds—half of which was comprised of smaller donations—to further their mission to strike at the root causes of hunger. The ADX Foundation and VME are proud supporters of WhyHunger mission. “As musicians and artists it is incumbent upon us to use our voices and our platforms to build awareness and spark action to protect the fundamental human right of access to nutritious food,” said JoJo Brim.

“Time and again, we’ve seen how the power of music and those who create it have the unique ability to connect people and spark change,” said Noreen Springstead, WhyHunger’s Executive Director. “We are grateful to the ADX Foundation and VME for their support of WhyHunger’s Hungerthon and our work to nourish people, ensure the basic human right to nutritious food for all, and build a just, hunger-free world.”

The ADX Foundation is a private foundation established by ADX Labs’ Chairman and Founder Steven M. Renner, with a two-fold mission to alleviate hunger and to free the wrongfully convicted from prison. In addition to the donation to WhyHunger, the ADX Foundation has recently donated to COVID-19 vaccine research, hunger alleviation, freeing the wrongly convicted from prison, and community rebuilding efforts in the Foundation’s home state of Minnesota.

Media enquiries: Simon Cousins, scousins@adxnet.com

About ADX Labs, Inc.

ADX Labs, Inc. (ADX) is a technology company focused on providing a range of innovative products and services for individuals, home-based businesses, and the small to medium enterprise market. It is the core company in a global group of technology, entertainment and services brands and businesses. ADX independently funds the ADX Foundation, a registered non-profit philanthropic organization which invests in hunger alleviation and freeing wrongly convicted from prison. Learn more at http://adxlabs.com

About WhyHunger

Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. A four-star rated charity by Charity Navigator, with highest ratings for excellence in fiscal management accountability and transparency, WhyHunger is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world. 86 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to programmatic work. Learn more at whyhunger.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About VME

Virtual Media Entertainment (VME) is a tech-based entertainment group powered by the multifaceted global tech company ADX Labs, Inc. The VME portfolio incorporates its eponymous recording label and artist management businesses, artist services business All Music Promo, streaming service Just Added Music, crowdsourcing platform MyMy Music, TV and podcasting business VTV, and studio/soundstage facility RiverRock Studios. Led by accomplished entertainment manager and hit-maker, CEO Joseph "JoJo" Brim, the VME banner puts the artist at the forefront of their battle cry to: Be the interruption and use music to uplift humanity.