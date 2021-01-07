Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHS NEWS RELEASE: Preschool Open Doors Program Application Period Open Through March 31, 2021

HONOLULU – The Department of Human Services (DHS) is assisting eligible families to better-afford preschool for the 2021-2022 school year. The Preschool Open Doors (POD) program application period began January 4 and is open through March 31, 2021. Funds are limited, so DHS encourages families to apply early.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year (born between August 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017). If awarded a subsidy, families may use any one of the 409 state-licensed preschools. DHS also gives priority to underserved or at-risk children. Preschool Open Doors  provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition.

POD aims to assist low-income and moderate-income families with a subsidy that provides their children the opportunity to attend preschool. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, be prepared for school and chart a course for lifelong success.

Interested families may access the application from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling (808) 791-2130 / (toll-free) 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them. Applications must be received by end of business day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 for consideration during the July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022 program period.  Applications may be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD 560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218 / Honolulu, HI 96817 Fax: (808) 694-3066 / Email: [email protected]

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed online in HAR §17-799, which is available online at humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin-rules-2/admin-rules-for-programs.  

https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/POD.flyer_.Jan_.2021.pdf

