INJECTABLE XPRESS RX ANNOUNCES OPENING OF LOCATION IN TOWN BROOKHAVEN
Injectable Xpress Rx is opening its first location in Metro Atlanta on January 11. This facility is located at 705 Town Blvd, Suite 540 in Town Brookhaven.
Injectable Xpress Rx (IXRX) is opening the first of multiple locations in and around Metro Atlanta on January 11, 2021. The first facility is located at 705 Town Blvd, Suite 540 Atlanta, GA in Town Brookhaven.
— Randy Wright, CEO
Injectable Xpress Rx provides minimally invasive aesthetic services to clients of all ages to make them look and feel their best. Injectable Xpress offers the best neuromodulators and HA dermal fillers on the market, administered by a team of Master Injectors to provide patients their best outcome. Additional services include PDO thread lifting which provides a non-surgical skin tightening or facelift procedure with immediate results for a fraction of the cost of surgical options. Injectable Xpress Rx also offers a variety of IV hydration, micro-needling, and hormone replacement therapies, as well as post procedure skin care products to keep clients looking their best.
“We explored several locations in Atlanta to open our first location in the city and, after careful consideration, chose Town Brookhaven for its convenient location, fantastic reputation and a demographic of people that are looking for these types of procedures,” said Randy Wright, CEO. “We are excited to bring the Injectable Xpress Rx concept to Brookhaven, providing clients a wide variety of the most popular injectable treatments, as well as newer procedures.”
All of the Injectable Xpress Rx Master Nurse Injectors have been through the extensive IXRX training program administered by some of the leading Plastic Surgeons and Aesthetic Physicians in the country, including Dr. Rafael Salas, Dr. Gregory Thompson and Dr. Michael Schreiber.
The facilities have been professionally designed to provide clients a relaxed, calming and modern experience. Injectable Xpress Rx will be open Monday - Friday from 9am to 6pm, Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. To book an appointment or a free consultation with one of our Master Nurse Injectors call 678.394.4001 or go to our website www.injectablexpressrx.com.
“Providing a safe and comprehensive experience is our goal for every client,” said Blair Linsley, Master Nurse Injector. “We are here to help every client achieve their goals and have a passion for helping them Xpress their Beauty.”
About Injectable Xpress Rx:
Injectable Xpress Rx is an aesthetic injectable practice. Our nurse practitioners have been trained by some of the best, most experienced plastic surgeons and aesthetic physicians in the country. We offer expertise in the latest neuromodulator and HA dermal filler treatments, as well as PDO thread lifting, micro-needling, IV Hydration and hormone replacement therapies. Our goal is simple – to have every client “Xpress their Beauty” and achieve their aesthetic goals.
For more information contact:
Name: Blair Linsley
Phone: 678.394.4001
Email: info@injectablexpressrx.com
Dennis Stoutenburgh
Social Strategy1, Inc
+1 214-986-8400
email us here
