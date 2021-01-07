Monroe County: Road Closure for UGI Utility Work

County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road name: PA 314
Between: PA 611 and Upper Swiftwater Road
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured from Thursday morning until Friday evening for UGI utility work. Please use posted detour.
Start date: 1/7/21
Est completion date: 1/8/21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 05:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.