Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,504 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Provides $59 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Harlem

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $59 million HUD-insured financing for a portfolio of three Section 8 multifamily properties consisting of 143 units in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. The financing was originated by Leor Dimant, Managing Director, in Greystone’s New York office.

The $59,077,800 HUD-insured Section 223(f) non-recourse financing carries a 35-year term and 35-year amortization, along with a low, fixed rate. The FHA loans provide a permanent exit from the $45 million bridge financing provided by Greystone to acquire the properties, which are located in Washington Heights, Morningside Heights and West Harlem. The trio of affordable housing properties were acquired for $60 million total.

The financing ensures that the properties’ Section 8 contract with HUD continues uninterrupted and preserves affordability for residents through its 30-year agreement with New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

“Greystone is passionate about preserving affordable housing, particularly in urban centers such as New York City, and we are thrilled to be able to shepherd this transaction through to permanent financing,” said Mr. Dimant. “Our extensive multifamily lending platform and deep background in the affordable housing space means that Greystone clients enjoy seamless execution and competitive terms, whether we are working on bridge financing or more permanent solutions with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or HUD.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Provides $59 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Harlem

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.