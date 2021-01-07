Growing Demand For Immunity Boosting Functional Foods And Beverages With The Outbreak Of COVID-19

The Functional Food Market Global Report Describes And Explains The Global Functional Food Market And Covers 2015 To 2020, Termed The Historic Period, And 2020 To 2025 Termed The Forecast Period, Along With Further Forecasts For The Period 2025-2030. The Report Evaluates The Market Across Each Region And For The Major Economies Within Each Region. The Functional Food Market Is Segmented By Product Type Into Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils; By Ingredients Into Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Others; By Application Into Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, And Others.

As per The Business Research Company’s research on the global functional foods market , there has been an increase in the demand for immunity-boosting functional foods and beverages due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease. COVID-19 has benefitted the functional food market. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. Consumers are becoming more conscious about enhancing their immunity, attributing to the pandemic, and it is expected to have an unprecedented demand for established immunity-boosting products because of the rising importance of preventive healthcare in the minds of consumers.

For instance, according to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the sales of immunity-boosting foods have increased by an estimated 20-40% since the initiation of lockdown due to the pandemic in the country. Thus, the rising concern in the minds of consumers regarding COVID-19 is expected to increase the need for more preventive healthcare products to boost their immunity, thereby driving the growth of the functional food market.

The functional food market includes nutraceuticals that are highly nutritious and associated with several health benefits. They contain supplements and additional ingredients that are designed to improve health. Functional food has a potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition, such as to prevent nutrient deficiencies, protect against diseases, and promote proper health. It does not cure diseases but helps in reducing the risk of deadly diseases by improving the health of the body with the provision of essential proteins and nutrients. Some examples of functional food include foods fortified with probiotics, vitamins, minerals, or fibers. Nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, and nuts are considered functional foods.

The use of CBD-infused functional foods is another major trend witnessed in the global functional food market as companies in the functional food market offer products infused with CBD to capitalize on the growing demand for CBD infused products. CBD (or cannabidiol) offers many health claims such as reduced anxiety, reduced inflammation, enhanced mood, and pain management. Since the legalization of recreational cannabis in some countries, consumers in the USA and Canada are increasingly accepting and demanding CBD-infused food. CBD infused food usually contain vitamins and minerals which make them attractive to consumers. In 2020, Wuhan General Group, Inc. announced the launch of organic CBD infused functional food that reduces pain, boosts energy, and relieves stress.

In June 2020, GenTech Holdings, Inc. a publicly traded company creating a national chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces where buyers can relax, drink CBD infused teas and coffees, try various own-brand products, and experience holistic education and classes, acquired SinFit Nutrition for $2.2 million. The acquisition allows the company to dramatically increase its sales footprint for its Secret Javas product line, which the company plans to expand into the ready-to-drink marketplace. SinFit Nutrition is a USA-based company that is a GNC functional foods brand.

Functional Food Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide functional food market overviews, analyze and forecast functional food market size and growth for the whole market, functional food market segments and functional food market geographies, trends, functional food market drivers, functional food market restraints, functional food market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





