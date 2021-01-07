Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (07 January 2021)

335 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,424 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 97,733 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,075,673.

The new cases are from; Nairobi 102, Meru 46, Makueni 40, Nyeri 19, Kajiado 14, Embu 13, Mombasa 12, Kiambu 11, Nakuru 9, Migori 9, Nyandarua 9, Busia 9, Samburu 8, Kirinyaga 6, Machakos 5, Kitui 4, Turkana 4, Laikipia. Uasin Gishu & Siaya 3 cases each. Kilifi 2, Marsabit, Narok, Murang’a & Taita Taveta 1 case each.

340 patients have recovered from the disease, 261 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 79 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 80,306.

8 patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,702. Our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

Currently, there are 536 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,498 on Home Based Isolation and Care.  29 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 9 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are on observation.

10 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

