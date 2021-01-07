Dräger Extends Ventilation Solutions Into U.S. Long-Term Care Facilities Through Breas Medical Distribution Agreement

Provides LTACs and SNFs access to cost effective, comprehensive ventilation solutions, designed to improve patient care and staff engagement

/EIN News/ -- Telford, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Breas Medical, a global medical device company delivering respiratory care solutions throughout the continuum of care. Together, they will provide long-term acute care (LTAC) and skilled nursing facilities (SNF) in the U.S. access to both Dräger and Breas Medical mechanical ventilator technologies.

Both Dräger and Breas Medical offer solutions specifically designed to address the challenges faced by many LTACs and SNFs, most notably the complexity and costs associated with caring for chronically ill patients after requiring mechanical ventilation following intensive care. This new agreement with Breas Medical, effective January 6, 2021, will extend the reach of high quality ventilation, along with the company’s unparalled service and support, into these and other non-acute settings.

“In an effort to reduce costs, the care of stable but chronically ill patients is increasingly being pushed from the hospital out to extended care settings with many of these patients relying on mechanical ventilation,” said Dräger Senior Vice President of Sales, Hospital Solutions, Steve Menet. “Administrators at these alternative care facilities continue to deliver quality care with limited resources. This distribution agreement with Breas Medical offers a more comprehensive solution with the combined goals of positively impacting patient and financial outcomes.”

“Quality and patient comfort are Breas’ top priority; we put great focus into these core values using innovation in all of our devices. This agreement with Dräger will improve the experience for patients, operators and clinicians while creating more effective access and support for Breas ventilators in the LTAC and SNF markets,” said Chris Southerland, General Manager of Commercial Operations, Americas Region at Breas Medical. “Dräger is known throughout the healthcare industry and respiratory community for its state-of-the art mechanical ventilation technology. We are proud to partner with Dräger in their efforts to care for more clinically complex patients.”

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

About Breas

Founded in 1991 in Gothenburg, Sweden, Breas Medical has become one of the global leaders in Home Mechanical Ventilation, Airway Clearance and Sleep therapy. Our vision is to provide Innovation for Better breathing and quality of life to respiratory patients around the world and to help patients transition from Hospital to Home. Breas is headquartered in Sweden and has subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Spain, USA and China. Together with network of highly specialized distributors, we serve over 40 countries worldwide. Breas is part of Fosun Pharma. Established in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma”; stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) is a leading healthcare group in China. Press contact: Sebastian Mommers, SVP Marketing & Product Management, sebastian.mommers@breas.com. Breas.com

Marion Varec Dräger 215-660-2186 marion.varec@draeger.com