Women In Bio Elects Katie Williams, Associate Director of Business Development at Applied BioMath, as 2021 President-Elect

/EIN News/ -- Sea Island, GA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women In Bio (WIB), a national organization of professionals committed to promoting the careers, leadership, and entrepreneurship of women in the life sciences, has elected Katie Williams of the Research Triangle Park area as the 2021 National President-Elect. Williams previously served as the WIB-National Vice Chair for the Mentorship, Advisors, Peers, and Sponsorship (MAPS) program and as Chair of the WIB-RTP chapter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie to the WIB 2021 Executive Team. Her leadership experience both at the chapter and national level, along with her clear enthusiasm and strong dedication, will benefit the entire organization as she assumes the President-Elect role,” said WIB-National President, Kayla Valdes, Ph.D.

Williams earned her bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Biology from the University of Michigan and her doctorate in Applied Math from the University of Arizona. She has spent the last 10 years working at the intersection of mathematics, biomedical engineering, and medicine. She now applies this experience to align business and scientific objectives as an Associate Director of Business Development at Applied BioMath, a pharmaceutical and biotech service provider that builds systems pharmacology models to inform critical drug discovery and development decisions.

"The goal of Women In Bio to promote the leadership of women and to maximize their potential in the life sciences is one we share and fully support at Applied BioMath," said John Burke, Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Katie joined us about four-and-a-half years ago as a modeler to support our services projects with our biopharma clients and transitioned to our business development team. She has been a leader and go-getter within Applied BioMath and out. We look forward to her continued leadership and growth in the future and are very proud of the work she has and will continue to do to support women in the life sciences and Applied BioMath."

Women In Bio looks forward to Williams’ further contribution to the WIB mission of empowering women in the life sciences.

“It’s an exciting time for women in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries as organizations are starting to actively build more representative teams. We all have the same goal of treating disease, and to be successful in this endeavor we need to engage all the top minds in our field,” Williams said. “I am excited to support Women In Bio in continuing to remove barriers and support advancement of women in the life sciences, and I am grateful to Applied BioMath for the support I’ve received over the last four years,” she added.

ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 13 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit http://www.womeninbio.org.

ABOUT APPLIED BIOMATH

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath’s mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

