Feed additives: new guidance for renewal of authorisation

EFSA has published new guidance on the information applicants need to include in their dossiers for the renewal of the authorisation of feed additives.

Feed additives are authorised for 10 years. Subsequently, applicants must submit a new request showing that the additive remains safe for target species, consumers, users and the environment under the conditions of the authorisation.

Assessment of renewal applications are simpler as they focus solely on the safety of the product, unless the applicant proposes changes to the additive (e.g. its manufacturing process, or composition) or the conditions of the authorisation (e.g. different target species, conditions of use).