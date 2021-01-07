Angola LNG and Capstone ITS Improve Bottom-Line Through Training in 2021

ALNG continues commitment to safety and operational excellence through their work with Capstone ITS, innovating through the use of high-quality training content, VR, and other applicable training technology.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOUSTON, TX – 2021: Today Capstone ITS announces continued efforts with Angola LNG to lead the LNG industry in training and safety. To date ALNG and Capstone ITS have undergone rigorous updates to operation manuals, training materials and procedures, delivering the highest quality of technical writing for operator training, training manuals, guides, and assessments. The completed work aims to continue ALNG's commitment to safety and operational excellence. In 2021 Capstone ITS and ALNG hope to continue innovating through the use of high-quality training content, technical know-how and applicable training technology.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our on-going engagement with the Angola LNG team (ALNG) since 2018. Our team is excited for this continued partnership with a world class organization of this size and depth, and we truly enjoy working with the ALNG production, operations, training and HR staff."

– Alex Taimuri, Capstone ITS, Co-Founder and CEO

“Capstone ITS delivers on time and on budget… the expanding projects have been delivered ahead of schedule with additional time to review. We look forward to continue working with Capstone ITS."

- Gregory Denny, ALNG HR Training & Development

Capstone ITS' long-term commitment to ALNG include:

Delivering on budget and schedule, without compromising on high-quality and rich content for operators.

Supplying a team of leading industry experts that ensures the technical information is accurate and effective, delivering exactly what’s needed in a simple and easy to read manner.

Providing best-in-class service that is flexible and caters to the needs of a dynamic and highly skilled workforce.

About Angola LNG: Built to create value from offshore gas resources, ALNG is one of the largest ever single investments in the Angolan oil and gas industry. The project processes and delivers 5.2 million tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) a year to the global market. Additionally the project supplies natural gas to the Angolan market to help meet local industrial and energy needs; and also produces propane, butane and condensate.

About Capstone ITS: Capstone ITS’ delivers high-quality, turnkey technical writing, custom training and competency management solutions designed for accelerated learning and testable results. Capstone is committed to creating a safer, more skilled energy industry through innovation and integrity, specializing in LNG, petrochemical, bunkering, off-shore & marine, hydrogen, carbon capture, renewables and power generation.

