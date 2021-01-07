SatellitePhoneStore.com Recognized for Largest Inventory of Satellite Phones and Internet Terminals in The USA
Satellite Phone Store continues to dominate the industry with new innovative products, 4 retail locations, and dynamite service.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who are most concerned about the border and hassle-free telephonic communication realize that Satellite Phone Technology is a lot more sophisticated than Cellular Technology and more secure. Imagine being able to make and receive phone calls from all the places that cell phones are dead. Great for first responders where the cellular grid may be down for weeks at a time. Satellites are not affected by hurricanes or snowstorms.
If you need a satellite phone for more than 1 month of the year or multiple times a year, it is recommended to buy a satellite phone instead of renting. If you only need a satellite phone for one or two weeks at a time, Renting a satellite phone would be a better option.
The Satellite Phone Store Compares The Top 3 Best Satellite Phones in 2020:
Inmarsat IsatPhone 2 Satellite Phone:
The essential services - Satellite telephony, voicemail text and email messaging, GPS location data
The longest battery life - Up to 8 hours talk time and up to 160 hours standby time
The most robust handset - Operates at -20°C to +55°C; dust, splash, and shock-resistant (IP65). Humidity tolerance from 0 to 95 percent
The only satellite phone to support Bluetooth - Place the handset on its side, with full maneuverability of the antenna, for easy hands-free use
Easy to use - Intuitive cellular phone style interface - High-visibility color screen. Larger keypad for easy dialing with gloves on
Reliable network connection - Operates over global geostationary satellites that will be operational into the 2020s. Significantly less possibility of call dropping
The ultimate value - Highly competitive handset, accessories, and airtime pricing
Iridium Extreme 9575 Satellite Phone:
Base Features:
Compact physical footprint for streamlined portability
Intuitive user interface for out-of-the-box ease of use
Jet-water, shock, and dust resistance for unparalleled durability
Enhanced SMS and email messaging capability
Headset and hands-free capability
Internally stowed antenna
Mini-USB data port
Accessories to create instant Wi-Fi hotspots anywhere
Reliable two-way global coverage
Calling Features:
Quick-connect to Iridium voice mail
Two-way SMS and short email capability
Pre-programmable International Access
Code (00 or +)
Mailbox for voice, numeric and text messages
Select-able ring and alert tones (8 choices)
Enhanced Features:
Toughest military-grade handset ever built
Highest ingress protection (IP) rating in the industry (IP65)
Supports online tracking and Google Mapping services
Programmable
Smallest Iridium phone ever
Diamond treaded, tapered grip for in-hand ergonomics
Rugged, high-gain antenna
Iridium Extreme Features:
GPS-enabled - Location-based services
Online Tracking - The Extreme is the only satellite phone with integrated tracking abilities.
Diverse - Customized solutions enabled for diverse markets
Data for Multiple Devices - Accessories are available to create instant Wi-Fi hotspots
SOS Button - Built in SOS signal Certified S.E.N.D. by Search and Rescue Regulating Body (RTCM)
Truly Worldwide - Reliable two-way global coverage
Smarter, Tougher - The toughest military-grade designed satellite handset ever built, with the highest ingress protection (IP65) yet.
Iridium 9555 Satellite Phone:
Compact size for easy portability
Intuitive user interface for out-of-the-box functionality
Industrial grade design for unparalleled durability
Enhanced SMS and email messaging capability
Integrated speakerphone
Internally stowed antenna
Mini-USB data port
21 supported menu languages
What has once considered specialized gear for the military and secret agents is now available to everyone. Over the past several years, satellite phones have quietly made giant leaps in accessibility and affordability. During a recent press event, a company spokesperson made these comments, “We pride ourselves on offering a full-service solution. We understand this technology can be intimidating for first-timers and those who have not purchased a new satellite phone in years. SPS welcomes the opportunity to explain the difference between GEO and LEO satellite technologies, and which will offer better coverage, voice quality, and data speed to suit your needs.”
He goes on to say, “As industry experts, we know which companies are planning to shoot more satellites into space and which are building more ground stations. We hope the information below helps narrow your decision and invite you to stop by one of our stores so we can answer any questions you have in person. After all, nobody understands the importance of good communication when you feel lost in the middle of nowhere better than us.”
For complete information, visit: https://satellitephonestore.com
