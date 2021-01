SatellitePhoneStore.com Recognized for Largest Inventory of Satellite Phones and Internet Terminals in The USA

Satellite Phone Store continues to dominate the industry with new innovative products, 4 retail locations, and dynamite service.

People who are most concerned about the border and hassle-free telephonic communication realize that Satellite Phone Technology is a lot more sophisticated than Cellular Technology and more secure. Imagine being able to make and receive phone calls from all the places that cell phones are dead. Great for first responders where the cellular grid may be down for weeks at a time. Satellites are not affected by hurricanes or snowstorms.If you need a satellite phone for more than 1 month of the year or multiple times a year, it is recommended to buy a satellite phone instead of renting. If you only need a satellite phone for one or two weeks at a time, Renting a satellite phone would be a better option.The Satellite Phone Store Compares The Top 3 Best Satellite Phones in 2020:Inmarsat IsatPhone 2 Satellite Phone:The essential services - Satellite telephony, voicemail text and email messaging, GPS location dataThe longest battery life - Up to 8 hours talk time and up to 160 hours standby timeThe most robust handset - Operates at -20°C to +55°C; dust, splash, and shock-resistant (IP65). Humidity tolerance from 0 to 95 percentThe only satellite phone to support Bluetooth - Place the handset on its side, with full maneuverability of the antenna, for easy hands-free useEasy to use - Intuitive cellular phone style interface - High-visibility color screen. Larger keypad for easy dialing with gloves onReliable network connection - Operates over global geostationary satellites that will be operational into the 2020s. Significantly less possibility of call droppingThe ultimate value - Highly competitive handset, accessories, and airtime pricingIridium Extreme 9575 Satellite Phone:Base Features:Compact physical footprint for streamlined portabilityIntuitive user interface for out-of-the-box ease of useJet-water, shock, and dust resistance for unparalleled durabilityEnhanced SMS and email messaging capabilityIntegrated speakerphoneHeadset and hands-free capabilityInternally stowed antennaMini-USB data portAccessories to create instant Wi-Fi hotspots anywhereReliable two-way global coverageCalling Features:Integrated speakerphoneQuick-connect to Iridium voice mailTwo-way SMS and short email capabilityPre-programmable International AccessCode (00 or +)Mailbox for voice, numeric and text messagesSelect-able ring and alert tones (8 choices)Enhanced Features:Toughest military-grade handset ever builtHighest ingress protection (IP) rating in the industry (IP65)Supports online tracking and Google Mapping servicesProgrammableSmallest Iridium phone everDiamond treaded, tapered grip for in-hand ergonomicsRugged, high-gain antennaIridium Extreme Features:GPS-enabled - Location-based servicesOnline Tracking - The Extreme is the only satellite phone with integrated tracking abilities.Diverse - Customized solutions enabled for diverse marketsData for Multiple Devices - Accessories are available to create instant Wi-Fi hotspotsSOS Button - Built in SOS signal Certified S.E.N.D. by Search and Rescue Regulating Body (RTCM)Truly Worldwide - Reliable two-way global coverageSmarter, Tougher - The toughest military-grade designed satellite handset ever built, with the highest ingress protection (IP65) yet.Iridium 9555 Satellite Phone:Compact size for easy portabilityIntuitive user interface for out-of-the-box functionalityIndustrial grade design for unparalleled durabilityEnhanced SMS and email messaging capabilityIntegrated speakerphoneHeadset and hands-free capabilityInternally stowed antennaMini-USB data port21 supported menu languagesWhat has once considered specialized gear for the military and secret agents is now available to everyone. Over the past several years, satellite phones have quietly made giant leaps in accessibility and affordability.

