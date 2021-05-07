One of the Leading Commercial & Industrial Contractors in Alberta – Helms Construction, Has Launched a New Website
Helms Construction specializing in supplying, installing & erecting commercial buildings, and property management services, has launched a new website.
Whether you’re looking for advice and guidance, need help with one aspect of a project or are interested in constructing a turnkey structure, Helms Construction is ready to assist you.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helms Construction, one of the leading commercial and industrial contractors in Alberta, has launched a new website. The new website makes it easier for potential clients to navigate through their services, including interior development and exterior finishing services. The new website also makes it easier to view previous projects, client testimonials and requests for a free quote online! Helms Construction knows that it is essential to keep their business updated with new marketing trends to remain competitive. That is why they hired one of the most trusted SEO and digital marketing agencies in Calgary, Ace SEO Consulting, to re-design their website.
Helms Construction has been in the business for over 30 years. A company only survives in the market for so long if it is reliable. First established in 1992, they have worked day and night to maintain trusting and long-lasting relationships with their clients, suppliers, and contractors. Their specialties include pre-engineered steel buildings, conventional steel buildings, wood-framed buildings, and precast buildings. They also offer many different forms of excavating services, interior development, and exterior finishings.
Helms Construction is an all-in-one construction company in Calgary that can provide everything necessary to complete a project from the ground up. They use top-quality equipment and machinery for all projects, keeping safety as their priority. All staff are well-trained with the proper equipment and protective gear and are certified in WHIMS, SECOR, AWP, and Fall Arrest. Their services are offered from the start of the project to completion. From the planning and design stage, acquisition of permits, excavation of land, construction of wood and prefab steel buildings, and all the associated work that goes along with it.
Their team of prefab building experts, systems, and processes allow them to efficiently and effectively erect any steel buildings while keeping an appropriate budget. With over 30 years of experience as turnkey project companies serving Calgary and surrounding areas, they have gained the knowledge and developed the skills needed to obey all present laws in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. Their experienced team of building contractors has served clients from various industries like medical, agriculture, aviation, recreational, and many more.
Helm's Construction can supply clients with a wide variety of different types of buildings, such as:
1. Heavy Industrial Buildings
2. Light Industrial Buildings
3. Commercial Buildings
4. Recreational Buildings
5. Aircraft Hangers
They also offer structures like Standing seam metal roof (RTL24), Storm seal, VersaSeal and Tech Loc. The new website features all types of structures, buildings and more, that they have to offer. Clients can now get a quote online on their website without even visiting them. All of their building components are explicitly designed to act together to provide maximum efficiency, precise fit, and peak performance in the field.
Helms Construction offers solutions that can meet client's needs, regardless of the type of commercial business or heavy industry they belong to. Their team of commercial remodelling and renovation experts will walk clients through the entire process and help their vision come to life.
