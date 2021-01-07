Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Etrion Corporation redeems EUR 40 million of outstanding Corporate Bonds

ISIN N00010823958 – Etrion Corporation Senior Secured Bond Issue 2018/2021

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, Switzerland, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that it has today successfully redeemed the EUR 40 million of outstanding Corporate Bonds, in full and at a redemption price of 100.725% of the face value plus accrued and unpaid interest.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90

This information is information that Etrion Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:00 p.m. CET on January 7, 2021.


Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


