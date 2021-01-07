Infragistics Ultimate 20.2 Release Fully Compatible with Microsoft’s .NET 5

Enterprise-Grade UI/UX Toolkit Innovates New Products for Cross Platform App Development

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the software company responsible for the UI and UX solutions powering cross-platform applications for the world’s largest enterprises, today announced the release of Infragistics Ultimate 20.2, a complete UX and UI solution for design and development teams which is fully compatible with .NET 5, Microsoft’s latest release of the .NET development platform.

With this new release of Infragistics’ flagship product, organizations can streamline app creation from design to code with the release of the all-new Indigo.Design App Builder. Available as a preview, Indigo.Design App Builder is a brand-new cloud-based WYSIWYG drag & drop tool that helps teams design and build complete business apps faster than ever before. The product is part of Indigo.Design, the world’s only Digital Product Design Platform with a complete design-to-code solution.

Ultimate 20.2 also delivers innovative new components and features for modern web, including enhancements to Infragistics’ industry-leading toolkits for Angular, Blazor, Web Components, and React. In addition to its support for Microsoft’s .NET 5, Ultimate 20.2 was one of the first commercial grade toolkits to be compatible with Angular 11, the latest release of the Google framework.

For organizations that are building applications across modern platforms, Ultimate 20.2 also includes new preview toolkits of the new Uno 3.1, WinUI and UWP frameworks, allowing developers to build cross platform apps on modern Windows devices such as PCs, Xbox One, HoloLens, Surface Hub, as well as apps which can run natively on iOS, macOS, Android, Linux, and WebAssembly.

Desktop, web and mobile are just part of the cross-platform equation. Cross-platform technology is evolving and Infragistics Ultimate 20.2 combined with Microsoft’s WinUI provides the very latest graphical capabilities and Fluent Design styling that embraces today’s modern devices, hardware, and inputs. Infragistics is creating enterprise-grade software to support .NET 5, which is the future of the .NET development platform. New toolkits allow developers to build solutions with .NET 5 that can be used everywhere, with uniform runtime behaviors and developer experiences.

“Infragistics Ultimate 20.2 delivers a complete UX and UI toolkit, enabling our customers to drive innovation and efficiency, and create beautiful experiences on any platform,” said Jason Beres, Senior VP of Developer Tools at Infragistics. “This applies whether they are looking to streamline app creation with Indigo.Design App Builder, deliver feature-rich modern web applications in Angular, Blazor or React, or build new cross platform applications in UWP, WinUI or the Uno Platform.”

Infragistics Ultimate 20.2 includes tools and components for Angular, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web Forms, Blazor, jQuery, React, Web Components, Windows Forms, WPF, Xamarin, and Prototyping & Usability Testing (Indigo.Design). Also included is support for .NET 5 for Windows Forms, WPF, ASP.NET Core, Uno, UWP and WinUI as well as Indigo.Design, the world’s only Digital Product Design Platform with a complete design to code solution, integrating a design system, prototyping and user testing and code generation.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while its newest application, Indigo.Design, introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

Attachment

Beth Brody Infragistics 908-295-0600 beth@brodypr.com