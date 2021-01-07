Pax8 Announces Key Company Promotions

Bodell, Garza, Jeter, Keith, Leadley, Lee, and Pangretic promoted to SVPs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced the promotion of seven members of the Pax8 leadership team, including:

Jennifer Bodell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel

Aaron Garza, Senior Vice President of Business Development

Don Jeter, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Jefferson Keith, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Lynn Leadley, Senior Vice President of Pax8 University

Amanda Lee, Senior Vice President of Global Communications

Jared Pangretic, Senior Vice President of Sales



Bodell, Garza, Jeter, Lee, and Pangretic will continue to report to Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. Keith will report to Michael Lipfield, Chief Financial Officer at Pax8, and Leadley will report to Susan Mitnick, Chief Human Resources Officer at Pax8.

“My leadership team is highly regarded in the industry and well-positioned to expand Pax8 into its next phase of growth,” said Heddy. “They are responsible for building successful Sales, Marketing, Channel, and Communications strategies companywide. We congratulate them on the very deserved promotions.”

“Jefferson continues to open new revenue opportunities for Pax8, and we are excited about what he will accomplish in 2021,” said Lipfield. “He is also a tremendous leader when it comes to managing the financial aspects of our acquisition strategy and entry into new markets. We congratulate him on the promotion.”

“Lynn has demonstrated remarkable leadership, and she continues to elevate internal education and enablement for Pax8, constantly expanding the breadth and depth of offerings available across the organization,” said Mitnick. “We are excited for Lynn to further implement her vision for Pax8 University while continuing to build a world class training organization.”

As SVP of Business Development, Garza will oversee all Solution Sales Consultants in North America, Vendor Relations, Microsoft Programs, Partner Enablement, Partner Solutions, and Professional Services teams.

As SVP of Sales, Pangretic will oversee partner acquisition, channel account, business advisory, and telecommunications sales teams in North America. He will continue to provide the Sales organization leadership, direction, and resource stewardship.

As SVP of Global Channel, Bodell will oversee the Channel and Community teams and is responsible for expanding the company’s global presence.

As SVP of Marketing, Jeter will oversee the digital demand generation, digital marketing, global marketing campaigns, and partner education teams.

As SVP of Corporate Development, Keith will develop new revenue opportunities for the company and manage the financial aspect of the Pax8 international expansion strategy.

As SVP of Pax8 University, Leadley will oversee Pax8 University, delivering innovative, tailored learning and career development programs that empower employees to be more effective in their roles, gain new knowledge and skills, and advance in their careers.

As SVP of Global Communications, Lee will be responsible for developing and leading overall communications strategy, including public relations, media relations, crisis communications, internal corporate communications, and expanding the Pax8 brand globally. She will oversee the Public Relations, Analyst Relations, and Internal Corporate Communications teams.

As part of the company’s international expansion, Bodell, Jeter, Keith, Leadley, and Lee will run global departments.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey with cloud automation, empowering the modern partner to achieve more. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

