STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Joins CommScope’s Multi-Tenant Data Center (MTDC) Alliance Program

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that it has joined CommScope’s Multi-Tenant Data Center (MTDC) Alliance Program. The MTDC Alliance Program addresses the needs and concerns of multi-tenant data centers in an ever-evolving market. Specifically, it creates a space solely focused on the growth and development of multi-tenant data centers by addressing critical requirements such as speed of delivery, scalability and streamlined global support.

The announcement comes on the heels of STACK’s announcements of expansion in the Arizona, Atlanta, Portland, Northern Virginia, and New Albany markets, along with the close of financing to fund further development in 2021 and beyond.



“We are excited to join CommScope’s growing MTDC Partner Program,” said Donough Roche, SVP of Engineering for STACK. “As an Alliance partner, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE now has access to a vast sales network, as well as technical and design support throughout CommScope. Whether it is local, national or global, CommScope has the global footprint to fulfill our clients’ needs.”

“The addition of STACK INFRASTRUCTURE as a CommScope Alliance Partner further exemplifies our commitment to delivering the best possible solutions and connecting the most appropriate partners to our customers,” said Ernie Pickens, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Infrastructure Sales, CommScope. “As a fast-growing data center provider, STACK offers the forward-thinking investment in the nation’s most popular data center markets to provide tremendous capacity for new enterprises and clouds in the places they want to be.”



STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in eight markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New Albany, Ohio; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and Silicon Valley, California. Its offerings include hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

For more information, visit www.stackinfra.com

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

