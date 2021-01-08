BIONEUTRA EXPANDS U.S. PRESENCE, ADDS GLOBAL KEY ACCOUNTS DIRECTOR, OPENS CHICAGO OFFICE
BioNeutra Global Corporation (TSX:BGA)
— Gina Hafele, Director, Global Key Accounts, Bioneutra North America
Edmonton, Alberta - BioNeutra North America Inc. (“BioNeutra” or the “Company”) today announced it has opened a Chicago office to support its substantial U.S. business and appointed an international sales expert as Director of Global Key Accounts.
Ms. Gina Hafele will lead the Company’s expansion efforts to market and sell BioNeutra’s products to large multinational companies and manage global key accounts. Ms. Hafele will work out of our newly opened Chicago office.
Gina Hafele is an experienced sales executive with more than 28 years dedicated to specialty ingredient sales. In her previous roles she managed global key accounts including Nestle, PepsiCo and Mars Wrigley. She also brings significant expertise in the sweetener industry, having spent 14 years assisting companies to reduce sugar in their products. Ms. Hafele has a BSc and MS in Food Science from the University of Illinois as well as an MBA from DePaul University.
Ms. Hafele said “One of the biggest trends in the food industry is sugar reduction. BioNeutra’s VitaFiber® IMO platform provides unique advantages for global food companies interested in reducing sugar in their products. The bulking and masking properties as well as the taste profile of VitaFiber® IMO perfectly fit the needs of these companies.”
“BioNeutra is fortunate to have Gina join our Company,” said Dr. Jianhua Zhu, BioNeutra President and CEO. “Her role will be to further expand our international business through new global accounts as part of our growth strategy. We are excited to have a person with her broad experience to drive this strategy. Our largest market is the U.S. and Gina will be key to significantly increasing our sales into this region.”
About BioNeutra
BioNeutra is an award-winning, sector-leading Canadian company in the business of research and development, production and commercialization of ingredients for nutraceutical, functional and mainstream foods and beverages with a focus on its lead product platform - VitaFiber® IMO.
VitaFiber® IMO is made using a patented process that naturally transforms starch molecules from agricultural crops such as pea or tapioca into healthy, functional molecules. The VitaFiber manufacturing process is based upon a natural enzymatic conversion of the molecules without any chemical modification involved making VitaFiber® IMO a natural food and beverage ingredient.
BioNeutra owns and operates the only facility manufacturing IMOs in North America.
VitaFiber® IMO has been approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies – GRAS approved by the US Food & Drug Administration; the European Food Safety Authority and Health Canada (approved as a novel food ingredient). Additionally, VitaFiber® IMO has been approved as a dietary fiber by Health Canada. VitaFiber® IMO is a naturally sweet, lower calorie alternative to sugar and is a natural source of dietary fiber and prebiotic for human digestive health. It is also helpful with weight management. VitaFiber® IMO is also non-GMO, vegan friendly, gluten-free, Kosher and Halal certified and available as certified organic.
The Company’s customers include a mix of small and medium businesses as well as a number of high-profile food and beverage manufacturers on four continents.
Further information about BioNeutra is available on the Company’s website at www.bioneutra.ca and the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange / OTCQB nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange / OTCQB) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
www.bioneutra.ca www.vitafiberimo.com www.vitafiberimo.ca
