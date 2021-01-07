Tempest Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapeutics that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Steve Brady, president and chief operating officer, and Sam Whiting, chief medical officer, will present at the the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.



To access the archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the Tempest website at www.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to target a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/4, respectively. Both TPST-1120 and TPST-1495 are progressing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an inhibitor of TREX-1, an exonuclease highly expressed in tumors that suppresses both STING and tumor immunity, to activate STING selectively in tumors via a systemically-delivered small molecule. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.