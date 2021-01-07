TOMI SteraMist Brings Disinfection to the Widefield School District in Colorado Springs

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™), announces that TOMI Service Network member Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) has expanded its relationship with the Widefield School District to provide high level disinfection to the district’s schools, facilities and buses as they prepare to reopen after winter break and throughout the semester. The TOMI Service Network (TSN) is a network of professionals exclusively licensed and trained to use EPA-registered SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology (BIT).



Rocky Mountain Construction initially worked with the Widefield School district for the September 2020 return to school, using two SteraMist Surface Units and just over 300 gallons of BIT Solution to disinfect approximately 1.5 million square feet across 21 facilities. Following the SteraMist treatment, schools were able to reopen for the fall semester at 100% capacity with a far lower infection rate for all forms of pathogens, including SARS-COV-2 Coronavirus.

Elissa J. Shane, TOMI COO commented, “Our SteraMist technology disinfects the highly-trafficked, high-touch and enclosed areas within a facility, and RMC’s ability to efficiently and successfully provide treatment to the Widefield district in September has resulted in an ongoing engagement for disinfection and decontamination. As schools reopen after winter break, it’s important that the staff, students, parents and visitors have confidence that the facility they’re entering is clean and safe and the SteraMist treatment is a key component to the protection of the entire school community. We congratulate RMC on this continuing engagement and wish the Widefield school district a healthy and productive semester.”

“We are a proud to provide Widefield the best and most comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting package in the world. Widefield has recognized the value that SteraMist, and Rocky Mountain as a service provider partner, bring for peace of mind to the community We take great pride in delivering this caliber of product to our clients,” commented Charlie Jones, Project Director for Rocky Mountain Construction Company.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

