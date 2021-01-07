Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Engages Lytham Partners to Lead U.S. Investor Relations Outreach Program

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing digital health company that develops innovative Virtual Care software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the Community Healthcare market has retained Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham Partners") to lead a U.S. investor relations program.



“We made significant progress in 2020 in the United States by increasing our penetration beyond our historical markets of Florida and South Texas,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We are now working with clients across the U.S. and have a clear path to cashflow positive in Q1 2021. Given our recent progress and anticipated growth in 2021, we believe that this is an opportune time to increase awareness of our company within the U.S. investment community. We look forward to working with the team at Lytham Partners, which has a strong understanding of the healthcare technology space and a proven track record of helping public companies communicate their story to the largest and most relevant cross section of institutional investors."

Ben Shamsian, Vice President of Lytham Partners, said, "Given Reliq’s fast growing and diversified customer base across the United States, we believe the U.S. investment community will be interested to learn more about their unique value proposition and opportunities ahead to create value for shareholders. We look forward to introducing the Company to our platform of investors while keeping shareholders apprised of the developments taking place at the Company."

In connection with the engagement, Lytham Partners will be compensated USD $6,000 per month.

The Company also announces the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.415 per share for a five year term. The stock options were granted to the CFO of the Company pursuant to Reliq’s Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and vest over one year.

About Lytham Partners

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing digital health company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the Community Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTCQB as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

