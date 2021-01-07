Vericel Announces Expansion of MACI Coverage by UnitedHealthcare to Include Patella and Multiple Cartilage Defects in the Knee

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that UnitedHealthcare has expanded its medical policy for MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) to include coverage for patients with symptomatic full-thickness cartilage defects in the patella and multiple cartilage defects in the knee. UnitedHealthcare is the largest commercial payer in the United States, covering more than 26 million lives, and more patients treated with MACI are covered by UnitedHealthcare than any other plan in the United States. The revised policy is effective February 1, 2021.



“We are very pleased that United Healthcare has expanded MACI coverage to include patients with patella and multiple cartilage defects in the knee, which is consistent with the MACI label and current clinical practice,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “Since its launch, MACI has become a preferred treatment option, particularly for patients with cartilage defects on the patella, and this updated policy will increase patient access and support continued MACI growth in the years ahead.”

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.vcel.com.

