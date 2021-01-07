PainReform to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of PainReform's presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. ET, Monday, January 11, 2021 and will be accessible for 90 days. The webcast can be accessed here and the investor relations section of PainReform's website at www.painreform.com/investors-information/.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company’s lead product, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The Company’s proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: prfx@crescendo-ir.com


