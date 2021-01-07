MercadoLibre Announces Repurchase of $440 Million of its Convertible Senior Notes

/EIN News/ -- BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) today announced that it has entered into privately negotiated transactions to repurchase approximately $440 million principal amount of its outstanding 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2028. The closing of those transactions, which is anticipated to occur over a period ending on January 26, 2021, is conditioned upon the pricing of MercadoLibre’s previously announced offering for cash of guaranteed senior notes. Following such closing, approximately $440 million principal amount of the convertible notes will remain outstanding.



The aggregate repurchase price payable by MercadoLibre will be based in part on the volume-weighted average price of MercadoLibre common stock during a price determination period following execution of the repurchase agreements. Calculated on the basis of the closing price of MercadoLibre’s common stock on January 6, 2021, the aggregate purchase price payable would have been approximately $1,589.2 million (though the actual price ultimately paid will depend on prevailing prices for MercadoLibre common stock during the pricing period and may be higher or lower). MercadoLibre anticipates that holders of the outstanding convertible notes that it is repurchasing will unwind their related hedge positions by buying MercadoLibre common stock during the price determination period. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of MercadoLibre's common stock during that period.

MercadoLibre has previously entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions in connection with the convertible notes. All of these transactions are expected to remain in effect notwithstanding the retirement of the repurchased convertible notes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities.

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

