KingSwap’s $KING Token Listed on BitMart and HotBit Exchanges

The regulated DeFi tokens will be available for trade on two of the world’s premier digital asset platforms

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Regulated DeFi project KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) today announced that its $KING token will soon be listed and available for trade on leading global exchanges BitMart and HotBit. BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform and the first centralized exchange to list $KING, while HotBit is a top 10 global exchange on Coingecko. KingSwap’s listing on BitMart will go live on Jan. 8, 2021 for trading at 9am EST, with HotBit’s listing going live Jan. 15. This is in conjunction with other major recent KingSwap developments, including its ecommerce platform which went live on December 31, 2020, and the rollout of its ultra-high yield farming period going live January 7, 2021.

“It is now easier than ever for retail and institutional investors alike to participate in the DeFi revolution through trading of the $KING token,” said Malcolm Tan, KingSwap advisor. “We want to make the power of KingSwap’s approach to regulated, and secure, DeFi more accessible to as many people as possible, and the listing of $KING on BitMart and HotBit helps us to do just that.”



KingSwap is a high-yield liquidity platform that offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. An evolution of Uniswap, KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards. In its first three days on Uniswap alone, KingSwap achieved $4 million USD in transaction volume.



KingSwap was founded by a team of experienced leaders in banking, finance, and crypto, including Dr. Anish Mohammed, who has advised and worked for companies including HSBC, Lloyds, and Zurich, and was an early advisor to Ripple and Ocean Protocol; Dunstan Teo, Chief Architect of the Fido Protocol and President of Sanctum Pte Ltd.; and Ho Chin Shin, who previously worked as a director at Standard Chartered Bank; Nomura, Japan’s largest investment bank; and the Bank of Singapore.



KingSwap’s advisors include Venture Capitalist Dr. Giampaolo Parigi (PhD); Professor Alex Nascimento (MBA), Faculty and Co-Founder, Blockchain at UCLA; Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and Co-Founder of BitAngels; Lionel Iruk, Esq. (J.D), Dr. Robert Choi (PhD), Frank D. (MBA), and Malcolm Tan (LLM).



To learn more about KingSwap, join the KingSwap Telegram group or follow the project on Twitter.

ABOUT BITMART

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

ABOUT HOTBIT

As a Top 10 exchange globally on Coingecko with 10 points in trust score, HotBit is one of the most famous digital asset exchange platforms. Founded in January 2018, HotBit has received compliance licenses from Estonia, the U.S., Australia, and Canada. HotBit has developed and integrated various forms of businesses such as spot trading, financial derivatives, cryptocurrency investment, and DAPP into one platform, and has extended business reach over 210 countries and regions, gaining 1,000,000 registered users around the world.



ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore that is introducing a liquidity pool platform with fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. An evolution of Uniswap, KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards.

alfonso@transformgroup.com