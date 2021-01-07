Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Achilles Therapeutics to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

London, UK 7 January 2021 – Achilles Therapeutics (“Achilles”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat multiple types of solid tumours today announced that Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET, 7.00 p.m. GMT.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of the Achilles website.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with the proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based therapies specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at: www.achillestx.com.

Further information:

For Investors:

Lee M. Stern – VP, IR & External Communications
+1 (332) 373-2634
l.stern@achillestx.com

For Media:

Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, Sukaina Virji, Melissa Gardiner
+44 (0) 203 709 5000
achillestx@consilium-comms.com


