GBT Continues Research on AI Detection System

The research is evaluating a system targeted for arterial clogs cleaning, such as a coronary artery, peripheral artery, or any other body vascular organ. The researching is focusing on the use of an intravenous mini-probe unit that could travel within the artery, searching to find clogs including complete blockages (Total Occlusions). Upon detecting a clog, GBT/Tokenize will evaluate whether the system will have the capability to remove it and clear the blood vessel for efficient blood flow. This blockage may cause a condition called atherosclerosis (when a substance called plaque builds up in the walls of the arteries) and can eventually block the artery, causing vascular disease, heart attack or stroke. The research is evaluating whether the unit can use AI based and radio frequency imaging system to "see" within arteries. We are now researching the development of a low frequency radio system to scan within arteries, producing 3D visuals, shown on a computer screen, and used for intravenous navigation.

GBT/Tokenize is evaluating developing a system that will have the capability to be manually remote controlled by physicians or to autonomously operated inside blood vessels. It is intended that an advanced SOC (System on Chip) microchip with an embedded software will control the unit's operations. The goal is to research the inclusion of a wireless communication capability to produce a computerized 3D imaging for the operating physician. We are evaluating initial setup of the system for inserted into a human body, for example through a large leg artery, and autonomously or manually travel further to other parts of the body. Using a variety of micro-sensors, we are researching the viability of a system that will search and remove clogs without damaging the vessel’s tissue. The device is intended to use an innovative AI controlled propulsion system that is based on water jet propulsion concept that does not involve external, rotating moving parts to avoid artery's walls damages. This research is looking into the viability of the use of the most recent micromachining mechanical engineering technology.



"Our AI technology can be implemented in a wide variety of applications to control mechanical, optical and electrical systems, analyzing arterial data and making decisions in real time. We are commencing research - code name Hermes, to use our AI capabilities to search, identify and remove plaque within arteries and blood vessels. In this project, we are researching the ability to use GBT Tokenize’s AI technology to control a mini-probe unit that will be inserted into a human body through a main artery. If our research is positively concluded, we believe that this type of system can be a breakthrough within the cardiovascular domain, offering less invasive treatments and introducing a new method to save lives. Artificial Intelligence technology encapsulates the future health care and we're investing vast efforts to utilize our experience and knowledge in this domain."

If the research of the device is successfully concluded, the Company will be required to obtain approval for use of the device from the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Further, following the conclusion of the research, the development of this product would require significant funds as well as the partnering with a company that specializes in the development of medical devices and obtaining FDA approval.

