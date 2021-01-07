GUARDaHEART Partners with Whittier Voters Coalition and Destiny Community Church to Offer No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Test

www.guardaheart.org www.facebook.com/WhittierVotersCoalition www.destinycommunitychurch.com No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing for the City of Whittier Community and Surrounding Areas

The SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody test being used is authorized for emergency use by the FDA and one of the most reliable antibody tests currently available.

We're proud to partner with Whittier Voters Coalition and Destiny Community Church International because there is a vital need for this no-cost COVID-19 antibody test in the Whittier community” — Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation

WHITTIER, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GUARDaHEART Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has partnered with the Whittier Voters Coalition and Destiny Community Church International to provide COVID-19 antibody testing for the Whittier community and surrounding areas at no cost from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15. The event is for asymptomatic individuals who believe they may have come in contact with COVID-19 and do not have symptoms (not exhibiting any signs or symptoms of active infection).

The no-cost test is authorized for emergency use by the FDA and one of the most reliable antibody tests currently available. The testing performed will not be a nasal swab test.

This no-cost COVID-19 antibody test can be used to detect the presence of IgG and IgM antibodies, which can identify past COVID-19 infections and whether a person has developed an immune response or immunity to the coronavirus. The COVID-19 antibody test is a serum blood test that detects the body's immune response to the infection caused by the COVID-19 virus. A positive result indicates that an individual has been infected with the COVID-19 pathogen in the past.

It is recommended that individuals who believe they may be showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 take a swab test elsewhere, as they will not be available at this event.

All antibody tests and results are completely confidential. Results will be available within five business days following all HIPAA compliance requirements.

“Large-scale testing is one of the best tools we have to get vital information about how to stop the spread of COVID-19. The more people who are able to get an accurate idea of their health, the better the community will be as a whole. With the help of the community, we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation. "We're proud to partner with Whittier Voters Coalition and Destiny Community Church International because there is a vital need for this no-cost COVID-19 antibody test in the Whittier community," he added.

Dr. Harrington, M.D., is also a Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Society of Clinical Pathology.

People of all ages are welcome to come to the event for antibody testing. Individuals from ages 1 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19 serology antibody blood test.

First responders are also welcome to attend and will be allowed into a dedicated line to enter and leave the testing event.

Community leaders say the no-cost COVID-19 testing event is greatly needed, especially for the Latino and Asian communities.

"It was my honor to help put this event together for my city of Whittier. The threat of COVID-19 still continues. This event was special to me because it is in loving memory of my childhood friend Edith Munoz Carares and all the other precious lives that have been lost amid the pandemic," said Maggie Moe with Whittier Voters Coalition.

The no-cost testing is covered under the CARES Act with or without insurance. Those who have insurance should bring their insurance cards. Those who are insured will have no out-of-pocket costs, such as co-pays or deductibles, since insurance companies are required to handle these fees.

"We want to do our best to serve our community and people in need during these challenging times. Currently, there aren’t any testing events like this in Whittier. We hope to reach as many people in the community as possible who need testing," said Pastor Charley Gallegos of Destiny Community Church.

The Green Chile Restaurant will be donating lunch for the volunteers and team members for the three-day event. Staples in the City of Whittier is donating the cost to print additional flyers to help spread the word on this event.

The no-cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing will be available to the Whittier community and the surrounding areas on Jan. 13 through Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Destiny Community Church International at 7227 Greenleaf Avenue in Whittier. Walk-ins are welcome before 3:30 p.m. but should plan for extra time as those with appointments will be served first.

Insured individuals must provide their health insurance card in order to receive testing!

To register for the upcoming event in Whittier and find additional testing opportunities throughout Southern California, visit www.GUARDaHEART.org.

For Media Inquiries and organizations interested in partnering with GUARDaHEART, please contact Yvette Morales at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

#

About GUARDaHEART Foundation

GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Our mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide.

“LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.” Visit www.guardaheart.org for more information.

GUARDaHEART is the organizer of the community events and all tests provided are performed by two CLIA Certified Laboratories.

About Whittier Voters Coalition

The Whittier Voters Coalition is a progressive, community-based group of Whittier residents dedicated to raising social, political, and environmental awareness in Whittier, increasing participation in local governance, and promoting representation that's more responsive, inclusive and diverse.

Community based organizations have united to form the Whittier Voters Coalition to support Whittier City Council reforms. Follow them at https://www.facebook.com/WhittierVotersCoalition

About Destiny Community Church International

The vision of Destiny Community Church, International, and the very heart of its pastors, is to “Rebuild, Restore, and Raise Up the foundations of many generations” according to Isaiah 58:12.

Senior Pastors Charley and Linda have been in full time ministry for over thirty years and are under the covering of the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee). Pastor Charley is a sought-after speaker for his motivational and restoration style of ministering. With Pastor Linda at his side, Pastor Charley has ministered to pastors and church leaders in London, Spain, Colombia, New York, Texas, Arizona, and throughout California.

Visit Destiny Community Church International at www.destinycommunitychurch.com for more information.

Dr. Harrington, M.D., Chairman GUARDaHEART Foundation, Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Society of Clinical Pathology